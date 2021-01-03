LIVE UPDATES: Here's where Georgia runoff candidates stand ahead of Tuesday vote

Georgia's U.S. Senate candidates are making last-minute efforts to maximize voter support as Tuesday's runoff elections draw closer.

Republican Sen. David Perdue, who is vying for re-election against Democrat Jon Ossoff, remained in quarantine after coming in close contact with a campaign staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus.

But Perdue called in to "Fox & Friends" on Saturday morning -- urging Georgians to vote for him and fellow Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces a challenge from Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

"Kelly Loeffler and I will get this vote out on Tuesday, and we'll save America. That's what this is about. This is the last line of defense from this radical socialist agenda," Perdue said.

Loeffler was still out campaigning Saturday, as were Ossoff and Warnock.

Ossoff started early Saturday at 9 a.m. in Stone Mountain, with other planned stops in Athens, Eatonton and Macon. Loeffler hosted several meet-and-greets between in Cumming, Jefferson, Carrollton and Peachtree and Warnock hosted campaign events in Valdosta and Albany.

Follow below for updates on the Georgia runoffs. Mobile users click here.