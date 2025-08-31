Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Trump declares DC a 'CRIME FREE ZONE' amid his federal crackdown

President's post came after he deployed 800 National Guard troops, resulting in over 550 arrests and a 40% drop in robberies

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Over 1,000 arrests in DC since Trump's crime crackdown Video

Over 1,000 arrests in DC since Trump's crime crackdown

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reports on the latest efforts to clean up the capital on 'Special Report.'

President Donald Trump has declared Washington, D.C. to be crime-free.

Posting on Truth Social on Sunday, the president wrote: "DC IS NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE, IN JUST 12 DAYS!!! President DJT"

In a second post, Trump added a list of updates and data.

"This is a list I get every single day!" he said.

JEANINE PIRRO: TRUMP HAS CHANGED THE 'SAFETY LANDSCAPE IN DC

US President Donald Trump smiles in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump declared Washington D.C. a 'CRIME FREE ZONE' on Sunday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

In an update for August 30, Trump's post said there had been 76 arrests and five firearms seized.

Trump also said an El Salvadorian national and MS-13 gang member was among those arrested, two "drivers of violence" were arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

He also said a person was arrested for assault on a federal officer and threats against the president, as well as another person arrested for threatening National Guard personnel. Lastly, he said an arrest was made for a sexual assault.

The president's posts came over two weeks after he declared a public safety emergency in the city and invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) under federal control.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN CRITICIZES DEMOCRATS WHO MAKE ‘VILLAINS OUT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT’

Trump Truth Social

President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social that D.C. is crime-free.

He went on to deploy around 800 National Guard troops to D.C. with 100–200 on duty at any time.

Trump also reassigned federal agents from agencies like ICE to patrol the city.

Arrest made in Washington, D.C.

Members of the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Secret Service and Metropolitan Police Department detain an individual amid President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in D.C. in August 2025.  (Getty Images)

Within the first 13 days, federal authorities reported around 550 arrests and preliminary MPD data showed a 40% drop in robberies and auto break-ins.

By August 24, aggregated data indicated over 700 arrests and 91 illegal firearms had been seized, showing a substantial uptick in enforcement activity.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
