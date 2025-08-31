Trump declares DC a 'CRIME FREE ZONE' amid his federal crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has declared Washington, D.C. to be crime-free.

Posting on Truth Social on Sunday, the president wrote: "DC IS NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE, IN JUST 12 DAYS!!! President DJT"

In a second post, Trump added a list of updates and data.

"This is a list I get every single day!" he said.

In an update for August 30, Trump's post said there had been 76 arrests and five firearms seized.

Trump also said an El Salvadorian national and MS-13 gang member was among those arrested, two "drivers of violence" were arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He also said a person was arrested for assault on a federal officer and threats against the president, as well as another person arrested for threatening National Guard personnel. Lastly, he said an arrest was made for a sexual assault.

The president's posts came over two weeks after he declared a public safety emergency in the city and invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) under federal control.

He went on to deploy around 800 National Guard troops to D.C. with 100–200 on duty at any time.

Trump also reassigned federal agents from agencies like ICE to patrol the city.

Within the first 13 days, federal authorities reported around 550 arrests and preliminary MPD data showed a 40% drop in robberies and auto break-ins.

By August 24, aggregated data indicated over 700 arrests and 91 illegal firearms had been seized, showing a substantial uptick in enforcement activity.