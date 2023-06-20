Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania House clears tax credits for new teachers, nurses, police officers

Bill passed PA House in 137-66 vote, though Senate prospects appear grim

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A proposed tax credit to recruit new teachers, nurses and police officers passed through the Pennsylvania House of Representatives with bipartisan support on Tuesday, but leaders of the Republican-controlled Senate have suggested it lacks support in the caucus.

The bill passed 137-66, with every Democrat and about one-third of Republicans supporting it.

The tax credit is a key element of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal that he hopes will attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers amid nationwide shortages in the fields.

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR SAYS COLLAPSED PART OF I-95 IN PHILLY WILL REOPEN WITHIN 2 WEEKS

The bill would provide a tax credit of up to $2,500 annually for three years for a Pennsylvania resident after they become certified, or after they move to Pennsylvania with a state-recognized credential.

PA Capitol

FILE - Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 4, 2022. The Legislature's lower chamber has approved a tax credit bill aimed at recruiting new public servants. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

To earn the full tax credit, however, a worker would have to make almost $82,000 — far above the starting salaries of the vast majority of nurses, teachers and officers.

PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE PASSES MEASURE TO RAISE PHONE BILL FEES FOR MILLIONS IN BID TO HELP FUND 911, 988

Still, Democrats said that the legislation would help address the "acute shortages" in the addressed industries.

"In no area are those shortages more painful and potentially more dangerous than the area of policing, nursing and the teachers that provide for our children," said House Majority Leader Matthew Bradford, D-Montgomery.

Republican leadership criticized the legislation as not helping the workers already in the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It next goes to the Senate, where Republican leadership has referred to the measure as a "Band-Aid approach," and said it lacks the caucus’s support.

More from Politics