Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi doesn't mention Taiwan in South Korea, as China launches retaliatory missile strikes

Pelosi did not mention her controversial stop in Taiwan, a touchy subject for Korea, China's key trading partner

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Carafano: Pelosi should have visited Taiwan years ago Video

Carafano: Pelosi should have visited Taiwan years ago

Heritage Foundation VP of Foreign Policy James Carafano on China escalating threats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters in South Korea on Thursday but did not mention her recent Taiwan trip.

Pelosi flew to South Korea directly after her delegation's stop in Taiwan. Her time on the disputed island region spawned a harsh series of threats and military drills from China's People's Liberation Army.

The military is reportedly practicing blockades at sea and missile launches, as well as combat on land. The Chinese military is utilizing advanced technology in the drills, including J-20 stealth fighter jets and DF-17 hypersonic missiles.

After visiting Taiwan, Pelosi and other members of her congressional delegation flew to South Korea — a key U.S. ally where about 28,500 American troops are deployed — on Wednesday evening, as part of an Asian tour that included earlier stops in Singapore and Malaysia.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: CHINA, PELOSI AND THE IDES OF AUGUST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a joint press announcement after meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul, Thursday,  Aug. 4, 2022.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a joint press announcement after meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo at the National Assembly in Seoul, Thursday,  Aug. 4, 2022. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)

Pelosi met South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other senior members of Parliament on Thursday. After that hour-long meeting, Pelosi spoke about the bilateral alliance, forged in blood during the 1950-53 Korean War, and legislative efforts to boost ties, but did not directly mention her Taiwan visit or the Chinese protests.

"We also come to say to you that a friendship, a relationship that began from urgency and security, many years ago, has become the warmest of friendships," Pelosi said in a joint news conference with Kim. "We want to advance security, economy and governance in the inter-parliamentary way."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, on her arrival at the U.S. Yokota Air Base, in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo, Aug. 4, 2022. 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, on her arrival at the U.S. Yokota Air Base, in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo, Aug. 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Pelosi and her delegation later spoke by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the alliance, foreign policy and other issues. 

KIM JONG UN THREATENS TO USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS AGAINST US, SOUTH KOREA

Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on Aug. 4, 2022.

Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on Aug. 4, 2022. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Neither Pelosi nor Kim took questions from journalists.

PELOSI SHOULD HAVE VISITED TAIWAN YEARS AGO: FOREIGN POLICY EXPERT

People's Liberation Army  launches joint military operations around Taiwan island. China resolutely defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

People's Liberation Army  launches joint military operations around Taiwan island. China resolutely defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity. (People's Liberation Army, China)

South Korea's military said on Sunday it had detected the trajectories of what appeared to be shots fired by North Korea, possibly from multiple rocket launchers (MLRs).

North Korea often test-fires MLRs during military drills, and in recent years has also developed larger versions of such rockets. Smaller rockets and missiles are seen as central to North Korea's plans for striking targets in South Korea in the event of a conflict.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics