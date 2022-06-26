North Korea vows ‘revenge’ on anniversary of Korean War

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Korea marked its anniversary of the Korean War on Saturday, denouncing Western "aggression" and vowing revenge.

"Upset by the ever-growing national strength of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], they are now getting hell-bent on the anti-DPRK aggression moves as never before, in alliance with the South Korean puppet forces and the Japanese reactionaries," wrote North Korean news organization KCNA, according to a translation from a watchdog.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime marks the Korean War anniversary based on its start date, June 25, 1950. The regime has consistently escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula via missile tests and other aggressive measures.

"Such insolent behavior of the U.S. fans the anger and revenge of the Korean people," it continued. "The cruelest-ever destruction warfare in the world history of wars, committed by the U.S. imperialists, can never be forgotten no matter how much water flows under the bridge. It is still and further inciting the Korean people's hatred toward the U.S. imperialists."

NORTH KOREA FIRES BALLISTIC MISSILE AFTER MAKING NUCLEAR THREATS

WHAT CHALLENGES IS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FACING WITH NEW SOUTH KOREAN ADMINISTRATION?

North Korea's statements come as the country appears to be preparing to conduct its seventh-ever nuclear test. The regime has regularly conducted ballistic missile tests in recent years.

Kim's regime fired three ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan in the days prior to President Joe Biden's trip to Asia in May. The regime conducted another flurry of missile tests as Biden concluded his trip.

"North Korea’s sustained provocations can only result in stronger and faster South Korea-U.S. combined deterrence and can only deepen North Korea’s international isolation," the South Korean government said in a statement at the time. "[Our] government is maintaining constant readiness to strongly and effectively respond to any kind of North Korean provocation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Korean War ended on July 27, 1953 with Korea divided into the North and South. The two nations remain in a standoff to this day along the 38th Parallel.