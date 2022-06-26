Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea vows ‘revenge’ on anniversary of Korean War

The U.S. says North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Korea marked its anniversary of the Korean War on Saturday, denouncing Western "aggression" and vowing revenge.

"Upset by the ever-growing national strength of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], they are now getting hell-bent on the anti-DPRK aggression moves as never before, in alliance with the South Korean puppet forces and the Japanese reactionaries," wrote North Korean news organization KCNA, according to a translation from a watchdog. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime marks the Korean War anniversary based on its start date, June 25, 1950. The regime has consistently escalated tensions on the Korean Peninsula via missile tests and other aggressive measures.

"Such insolent behavior of the U.S. fans the anger and revenge of the Korean people," it continued. "The cruelest-ever destruction warfare in the world history of wars, committed by the U.S. imperialists, can never be forgotten no matter how much water flows under the bridge. It is still and further inciting the Korean people's hatred toward the U.S. imperialists."

NORTH KOREA FIRES BALLISTIC MISSILE AFTER MAKING NUCLEAR THREATS

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017.

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Commuters watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Joe Biden during a news program at the Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday. March 26, 2021. North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile, as Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Commuters watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Joe Biden during a news program at the Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday. March 26, 2021. North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile, as Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (AP)

WHAT CHALLENGES IS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FACING WITH NEW SOUTH KOREAN ADMINISTRATION?

North Korea's statements come as the country appears to be preparing to conduct its seventh-ever nuclear test. The regime has regularly conducted ballistic missile tests in recent years.

Kim's regime fired three ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan in the days prior to President Joe Biden's trip to Asia in May. The regime conducted another flurry of missile tests as Biden concluded his trip.

"North Korea’s sustained provocations can only result in stronger and faster South Korea-U.S. combined deterrence and can only deepen North Korea’s international isolation," the South Korean government said in a statement at the time. "[Our] government is maintaining constant readiness to strongly and effectively respond to any kind of North Korean provocation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Korean War ended on July 27, 1953 with Korea divided into the North and South. The two nations remain in a standoff to this day along the 38th Parallel.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders