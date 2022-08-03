Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi should have visited Taiwan years ago: Foreign policy expert

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit criticized by China

Heritage Foundation VP of Foreign Policy James Carafano on China escalating threats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Heritage Foundation foreign policy and national security expert James Carafano told "America Reports" on Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have visited Taiwan years ago.

JAMES CARAFANO: It's totally in keeping with the one time Gingrich went there. I think there is a sin that why hasn't Pelosi done this before? Why is she waiting until literally the end of her tenure when she's kind of almost a lame duck, when she has personal issues with finances and her husband and everything else to do this thing when she should have done it years ago?

NANCY PELOSI DEPARTS TAIWAN AFTER VISIT CRITICIZED BY CHINA

I think if anything, U.S. administrations had been risk-averse in really making the point that this is. What's really, really clear here, and this is very important, is what does this say about what China thinks of us? Right? Because when COVID started, you know, they were really kind of into the "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy, these famous Chinese films where they go out and they, you know, battle Americans around the world. And they were super aggressive all over the world, but they got hammered over COVID.

