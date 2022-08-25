Paul Pelosi booted from police group whose card he flashed during DUI arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A California law enforcement association revoked Paul Pelosi's lifetime membership, saying his conduct during his May DUI arrest "reflected poorly" on the group.

The California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation informed Pelosi of his termination in a letter Wednesday, the group said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. The group requested in the letter that he return all CHP 11-99 membership items that he currently possesses.

"After evaluating the events that lead to Mr. Pelosi’s arrest and conviction, we are revoking Mr. Pelosi’s lifetime membership with the CHP 11-99 Foundation effective immediately," the foundation's board and staff said in a statement Thursday.

"The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment whether that was the case or not which violates the terms and conditions he agreed to on his membership application," the organization's statement continued.

"These actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission," it added.

Pelosi, who is married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was arrested on the evening of May 28 after he was involved in a car accident injuring another driver. Court documents showed that he flashed his CHP 11-99 membership card when responding highway patrol officers arrived to the scene.

Fox News Digital was first to report that police alleged Pelosi handed officers a CHP 11-99 Foundation card when they asked for his ID.

Following the reports of Pelosi's conduct during the arrest, a CHP 11-99 spokesperson said the group had opened an internal probe into his membership status, but would wait to obtain all the facts of the case before issuing a decision. On Tuesday, Pelosi was sentenced to an eight-hour work program and three years of probation after he pleaded guilty in court to driving under the influence and causing injury.

"We’d like to remind all our members and the public that the purpose of 11-99 membership is to show support for the sacrifice and life-saving work CHP employees carry out daily across the state to keep our families safe," the foundation's board and staff added in their statement Thursday.

"We will continue to evaluate any violation of our membership terms and conditions that is brought to our attention with due process and revoke any member who is found to violate those terms."

The mission of CHP 11-99, which was founded in 1982, is to provide emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and scholarships to their children, according to the group's website. New members of the group are required to undergo criminal and driving record background checks ensure the foundation's reputation remains intact.

The group will refund Pelosi of all that he has donated to the group once it receives his membership items, the group said, citing its standard membership termination process.

Pelosi's attorney Amanda Bevins didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed reporting