Paul Pelosi avoids more jail time as he pleads guilty to 1 count in California DUI case

Paul Pelosi, the multimillionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing injury on Tuesday in connection to drunk driving charges back in May.

Pelosi's plea agreement includes a jail term of five days, although Judge Joseph Solga noted that he already had credit for four days, two from actual time served and two for conduct credits. The remaining day will be covered by an 8-hour work program.

The sentence also includes a three-month drunk driving program, one year with an ignition interlock device, restitution payments, as well as three years of probation.

As part of the agreement, Pelosi pleaded guilty to violating California Vehicle Code 23153(a), and a second charge was dismissed in the interest of justice.

Pelosi was not present in court, but his lawyer for the speaker’s husband, Amanda Bevins, appeared on his behalf in a Napa County, California, court.

Pelosi initially pleaded not guilty to two charges earlier this month after he allegedly hit another vehicle while driving drunk on May 28. His 2021 Porsche and the other driver's 2014 Jeep sustained "major collision damage" in the crash, and responding officers found Pelosi in his driver’s seat in his damaged car near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road.

According to court documents, Pelosi gave the responding officers his California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation — a pro-police charity — membership card when pulled over. The organization told Fox News Digital earlier this month that it was reviewing Pelosi's membership due to the incident.

Pelosi was later arraigned on a pair of misdemeanor charges in a case that typically begins with a felony booking. According to investigators and Bevins, the speaker’s husband was "cite released" from Napa County Department of Corrections custody — meaning he did not actually have to pay bail to go home. He is currently free on his own recognizance.

The House speaker has refused to comment on her husband's arrest, with her office referring to it as a "private matter."

Fox News Digital’s Houston Keene and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.