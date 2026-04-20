Outspent but not outgunned, Republicans aim to sink Democrats' 'power grab' redistricting push

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LEESBURG, Va. — Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former state Attorney General Jason Miyares are campaigning across their home state Monday on the eve of a referendum on congressional redistricting that, if passed, could give Democrats a significant boost in this year's midterm elections.

Youngkin and Miyares are taking a lead in the Republican effort to defeat the ballot measure, which, if successful, would give the Democrat-controlled legislature — rather than the current nonpartisan commission — temporary redistricting power through the 2030 election. It could result in a 10-1 advantage for Democrats in Virginia's congressional delegation , up from their current 6-5 edge.

That would give Democrats four additional left-leaning U.S. House seats ahead of the midterms as the party tries to win back control of the chamber from the GOP, which holds a razor-thin majority.

Youngkin, in an interview Monday on Fox News' "America's Newsroom," called the Democrat-pushed map a "power grab" and claimed it is the "most gerrymandered map in America. It's wrong. Virginians should stand up and vote no tomorrow."

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The former governor, joined by Miyares, is making four stops Monday, with hours to go until voting on the referendum begins.

Democrats counter that the redrawing of the maps is a necessary step to balance out partisan gerrymandering already implemented by Republicans in other states at the urging of President Donald Trump .

"By voting yes, you have the chance to do something important — not just for the Commonwealth, but for our entire country," former President Barack Obama said in a video released Friday on the eve of the final day of early voting. "By voting yes, you can push back against the Republicans trying to give themselves an unfair advantage in the midterms."

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"By voting yes, you can take a temporary step to level the playing field. And we're counting on you," the former president added.

The video by Obama was the former president's latest effort tied to the referendum. He has previously appeared in ads released by Virginians for Fair Elections, the Democrat-aligned group working to pass the ballot initiative.

But Virginians for Fair Maps, the leading Republican-aligned group opposing redistricting, used past comments by Obama against political gerrymandering in its ads opposing the referendum.

"Because of things like political gerrymandering, our parties have moved further and further apart, and it’s harder and harder to find common ground," the former president said in an old clip showcased in the spot.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, a former Virginia governor and former chair of the Democratic National Committee, acknowledged this past weekend in a Fox News Sunday interview that the new maps don't represent Virginia's partisan breakdown.

"Ninety percent of Virginians are not Democrats, that's true," Kaine said.

But he added that "about 100% of Virginians want election results to be respected."

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Supporters of redistricting have dramatically outraised and outspent groups opposed to the referendum. But polling suggests support for the ballot initiative is only slightly ahead of opposition amid a surge in early voting.

Supporters of redistricting have dramatically outraised and outspent groups opposed to the referendum, with Virginians for Fair Elections outraising Virginians for Fair Maps by a roughly three-to-one margin. Much of the funding raised by both sides is so-called "dark money" from nonprofit public policy groups known as 501(c)(4) organizations that are not required to disclose their donors.

Despite the Democrats' funding advantage, polling suggests support for the ballot initiative is only slightly ahead of opposition amid a surge in early voting.

"There is a chance, and that's because it is viewed as being such a gerrymandered grab of power," Youngkin argued. "What we're seeing is not only Republicans coming together, but independents and a lot of Democrats. So this is going to be close."

Virginia is the latest battleground in the high-stakes fight between Trump and the GOP and Democrats over congressional redistricting.

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Aiming to prevent what happened during his first term in the White House when Democrats reclaimed the House majority in the 2018 midterms, Trump last spring first floated the idea of rare, but not unheard of, mid-decade congressional redistricting.

The mission was simple: redraw congressional district maps in red states to pad the GOP's fragile House majority to keep control of the chamber in the midterms , when the party in power traditionally faces political headwinds and loses seats.

When asked by reporters last summer about his plan to add Republican-leaning House seats across the country, the president said, "Texas will be the biggest one. And that’ll be five."

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas called a special session of the GOP-dominated state legislature to pass the new map.

But Democratic state lawmakers, who broke quorum for two weeks as they fled Texas in a bid to delay the passage of the redistricting bill, energized Democrats across the country.

Among those leading the fight against Trump's redistricting was Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

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California voters in November overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50, a ballot initiative that temporarily sidetracked the left-leaning state's nonpartisan redistricting commission and returned the power to draw the congressional maps to the Democratic-dominated legislature.

That is expected to result in five more Democratic-leaning congressional districts in California, which aimed to counter the move by Texas to redraw their maps.

The fight quickly spread beyond Texas and California.

Republican-controlled Missouri and Ohio and swing state North Carolina, where the GOP dominates the legislature, have drawn new maps as part of the president's push.

In blows to Republicans, a Utah district judge late last year rejected a congressional district map drawn by the state's GOP-dominated legislature and instead approved an alternate that will create a Democratic-leaning district ahead of the midterms.

Republicans in Indiana's Senate in December defied Trump, shooting down a redistricting bill that had passed the state House. The showdown in the Indiana statehouse grabbed plenty of national attention.

Florida is next up.

Two-term Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers in the GOP-dominated legislature are hoping to pick up an additional three to five right-leaning seats through a redistricting push during a special legislative session that kicks off April 28.

Hovering over the redistricting wars is the Supreme Court , which is expected to rule in Louisiana v. Callais, a crucial case that may lead to the overturning of a key provision in the Voting Rights Act.

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If the ruling goes the way of the conservatives on the high court, it could lead to the redrawing of a slew of majority-minority districts across the county, which would greatly favor Republicans.

But it is very much up in the air when the court will rule and what it will actually decide.