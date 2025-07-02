Omaha city councilman mounts bid to succeed outgoing House Republican Rep. Don Bacon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding has launched a bid to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who announced that he will not seek re-election next year.

"I’m a husband, father, businessman, and Omaha City Councilman. Today, I am announcing my run for Congress in NE-02 to make America more like its Heartland and to make the next 250 years a New Golden Age for America. I hope you’ll join me!" Harding declared in a July 1 post on X.

Bacon, who has served in Congress since 2017, has announced that he will finish his current term, but will not run for re-election in 2026.

"Thank you, @DonJBacon, for your 30 years of distinguished service in the Air Force and a decade of dedicated leadership representing NE-02 in Congress," Harding declared in a June 30 post on X. "You’ve been a true statesman who’s served with integrity and heart. Wishing you and Angie all the best in this next chapter."

While Republicans have been divided on the issue, Bacon is a staunch proponent of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

"It is a time for honesty. Peace talks are having zero effect on Putin. His goal is to dominate Ukraine & he won’t stop until he realizes he cannot win. The U.S. & Allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth, sanction Russia to the max, & confiscate the $300B in overseas Russian assets," the congressman declared in a post on X in late May.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is backing Harding for the House seat.

"Throughout a lifetime of service to Omaha and Nebraska, Brinker Harding has always championed public safety, economic development, and fiscal responsibility. Brinker will make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. I am honored to endorse him for Congress," Fischer noted in a post on X.