Elections

Omaha city councilman mounts bid to succeed outgoing House Republican Rep. Don Bacon

Bacon, a staunch supporter of U.S. aid to Ukraine, announced that he will not seek re-election

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding has launched a bid to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who announced that he will not seek re-election next year.

"I’m a husband, father, businessman, and Omaha City Councilman. Today, I am announcing my run for Congress in NE-02 to make America more like its Heartland and to make the next 250 years a New Golden Age for America. I hope you’ll join me!" Harding declared in a July 1 post on X.

Bacon, who has served in Congress since 2017, has announced that he will finish his current term, but will not run for re-election in 2026.

KEY HOUSE GOP MODERATE DON BACON WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION

Brinker Harding

Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding (Brinker Harding for Congress)

"Thank you, @DonJBacon, for your 30 years of distinguished service in the Air Force and a decade of dedicated leadership representing NE-02 in Congress," Harding declared in a June 30 post on X. "You’ve been a true statesman who’s served with integrity and heart. Wishing you and Angie all the best in this next chapter."

While Republicans have been divided on the issue, Bacon is a staunch proponent of U.S. aid to Ukraine.

GOP LAWMAKER BLASTS ‘DUMB’ TRUMP COMMENT ON ZELENSKYY DESPITE ‘PERFECT’ CRITICISM OF PUTIN

Rep. Don Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., arrives for a House Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"It is a time for honesty. Peace talks are having zero effect on Putin. His goal is to dominate Ukraine & he won’t stop until he realizes he cannot win. The U.S. & Allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth, sanction Russia to the max, & confiscate the $300B in overseas Russian assets," the congressman declared in a post on X in late May.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is backing Harding for the House seat.

PENTAGON HALTS SOME WEAPONS SHIPMENTS TO UKRAINE OVER CONCERNS ABOUT US STOCKPILES

Sen. Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., in the Senate Subway during a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 14, 2025 (Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Throughout a lifetime of service to Omaha and Nebraska, Brinker Harding has always championed public safety, economic development, and fiscal responsibility. Brinker will make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. I am honored to endorse him for Congress," Fischer noted in a post on X.

