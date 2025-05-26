GOP lawmaker blasts 'dumb' Trump comment on Zelenskyy despite 'perfect' criticism of Putin

A House Republican sharply criticized comments President Donald Trump made regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, flatly calling some of them "dumb."

In a Truth Social post, Trump first called out Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the foreign leader "has gone absolutely CRAZY!" and is "needlessly killing" — but then the president pivoted to slam Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declaring, "Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop."

In a statement to Fox News, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., opined, "The first half of this message is perfect, the rest is dumb. Trump is attacking President Zelensky while Putin bombs Ukrainian cities and it is misguided. Moral ambiguity while one nation invades another is hurting Trump’s credibility. Putin is making a mockery of Trump, and Trump keeps attacking Zelensky."

TRUMP SAYS HE'S ‘NOT HAPPY’ WITH PUTIN AFTER MASSIVE UKRAINE STRIKE

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

Bacon, an outspoken supporter of Ukraine, has asserted that the U.S. and "Allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth," slap Russia with maximum sanctions and seize Russian assets.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE SWAP HUNDREDS OF PRISONERS HOURS AFTER MOSCOW LAUNCHES MASSIVE AERIAL ASSAULT

"It is a time for honesty. Peace talks are having zero effect on Putin. His goal is to dominate Ukraine & he won’t stop until he realizes he cannot win. The U.S. & Allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth, sanction Russia to the max, & confiscate the $300B in overseas Russian assets," Bacon posted Sunday morning.

Zelenskyy discussed Russian attacks in a Monday post on X.

REPUBLICAN USES GEORGE WASHINGTON, AMERICAN REVOLUTION TO REJECT NOTION UKRAINE SHOULD SURRENDER TO RUSSIA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our air defense forces and rescuers were working all night. The Russian army launched the largest number of drones against our cities and communities since the beginning of the full-scale war — 355 attack UAVs, mostly ‘Shaheds.’ There were also 9 cruise missiles. Sadly, there are injured people and damage to civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy noted in the Monday post.

"Like any criminal, Russia can only be constrained by force. Only through strength — the strength of the United States, of Europe, of all nations that value life — can these attacks be stopped and real peace achieved," he declared.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report