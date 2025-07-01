Pentagon halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over concerns about US stockpiles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon has frozen some shipments of critical weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missile interceptors and 155 mm artillery shells, at a pivotal moment in Kyiv’s war with Russia, Fox News has confirmed.

According to U.S. military officials tracking the shipments, the weapons were already staged in Poland before the order came down.

The halt was driven by Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby after a review of U.S. munitions stockpiles that showed dangerously low reserves, Politico first reported.

"This was made to put America’s interests first," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said n a statement also shared with Fox News Digital. "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned — just ask Iran."

Colby, a principal Trump defense official and architect of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, has long pushed for a hard shift toward countering China over continued involvement in Ukraine. Before rejoining the Pentagon, he led The Marathon Initiative and authored The Strategy of Denial, a widely cited blueprint for great power competition.

According to Politico, the withheld arms include air defense munitions, precision-guided shells and Hellfire missiles used by Ukrainian F-16s.

A senior defense official told Politico the Pentagon’s review revealed that stockpiles of Patriot interceptors, precision-guided 155 mm shells and other critical munitions had dropped to levels deemed insufficient to meet U.S. contingency plans.

The Army has already quietly quadrupled its procurement targets for Patriot interceptors, but defense analysts say replenishment will take time.

Over the weekend, Russia launched its largest aerial attack of the war, nearly 500 drones and 60 missiles. Ukraine’s air defenses, many U.S.-made, remain strained.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the NATO summit, Trump said, "They do want to have the anti-missile missiles. … We’re going to see if we can make some available."

Remaining funds from the Biden administration are expected to run out in the coming months.