Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio Sen. Vance takes video of creek in East Palestine after chemical spill: 'This is disgusting'

Vance said there were 'dead worms and dead fish all throughout this water'

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Sen. Vance takes video at creek in East Palestine, Ohio: ‘This is disgusting’ Video

Sen. Vance takes video at creek in East Palestine, Ohio: ‘This is disgusting’

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, posted a video from Leslie Run Creek in East Palestine that appeared to show chemicals seeping up from the creek bed. (Twitter/@JDVance1)

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday and took a video of what appeared to be a polluted creek bed with dead wildlife two weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed. 

"There are dead worms and dead fish all throughout this water," Vance said in the video as he stood next to Leslie Run Creek. "This is disgusting. And the fact that we have not cleaned up the train crash, the fact that these chemicals are still seeping into the ground is an insult to the people who live in East Palestine."

Vance scraped the bottom of the creek bed with a stick, which appeared to show "chemicals coming out of the ground." 

While a sheen can appear on water resulting from an oil spill or naturally occurring iron bacteria, thousands of dead fish and other wildlife have cropped up in East Palestine since the train derailment on Feb. 3. 

An environmental company is removing dead fish downstream from the site of the train derailment that forced people to be evacuated from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 6, 2023.

An environmental company is removing dead fish downstream from the site of the train derailment that forced people to be evacuated from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 6, 2023. (REUTERS/Alan Freed)

More than seven miles of streams and about 3,500 fish have died so far as a result of contaminants that leaked from the train, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. 

JD VANCE CHALLENGES BIDEN'S EPA ADMIN TO DRINK POTENTIALLY CONTAMINATED OHIO WATER IF HE CLAIMS IT'S SAFE

A Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed on the evening of Feb. 3, sending vinyl chloride, a human carcinogen, and other chemicals into the ground and air. 

Water is rerouted near the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Water is rerouted near the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Tuesday. (Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

Three days later, officials decided to conduct a controlled release of chemicals to avoid an explosion after one of the train cars started overheating. 

The release sent a fireball and thick plumes of black smoke over East Palestine, a town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that is home to about 4,700 people.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: EPA ADMIN SAYS HE WOULD LET HIS CHILDREN DRINK THE WATER IF IT WERE TESTED BY THE STATE

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has tested five wells in Palestine’s municipal water system and found "no detection of contaminants in raw water." 

The EPA also said that "robust air-quality testing" has not "detected any levels of health concern that can be attributed to the incident."

  • Ohio train derailment smoke
    Image 1 of 3

    This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • A large plume of smoke rises over East Palestine, Ohio
    Image 2 of 3

    A large plume of smoke rises over East Palestine, Ohio, after a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • Train derailment East Palestine, Ohio
    Image 3 of 3

    A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 6, 2023. (The Associated Press)

Despite that, residents of East Palestine have been hesitant to return home. 

"What we're experiencing — local fish in our creeks have died… oily sheens and coloration in our water… [the] constant smell of burning plastics and chemicals in the air… issues with our dog… vomiting, acting lethargic. It's scary stuff here," East Palestine resident Nathan Izotic previously told Fox News. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aside from the chemical-ridden creek and dead wildlife, Vance also noted an off-putting smell in the air. 

"Look, people say that the air is clean. I would like to believe that that’s true. I also have been here for all of three hours, and it doesn’t smell great to me. Especially, when we first arrived," Vance said Thursday. "This morning I was immediately struck by the smell of the air. Thankfully, the air problem is a much shorter-term problem than the water problem."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller and Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest

More from Politics