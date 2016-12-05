Obama to meet with Cuba's Raul Castro at U.N., speaks with Chile's Michelle Bachelet

President Barack Obama will hold a formal meeting Tuesday with Cuban President Raul Castro.

The meeting comes on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly, a massive gathering of world leaders in New York. It marks the second face-to-face meeting between Obama and Castro since the U.S. and Cuba restored diplomatic relations late last year.

Obama and Castro also convened a rare phone call earlier this month ahead of Pope Francis' visit to both their countries.

In addition to his bilateral meeting with Castro, the White House says Obama will meet with the president of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Obama arrived in New York Sunday morning. While aboard Air Force One, he spoke with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet of Chile.

