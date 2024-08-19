Obama to headline 2nd night of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — Former President Obama will headline the second night of the Democratic National Convention under the banner of the Democrats' "Bold Vision for America’s Future."

The convention, which is being held at United Center, started Monday and runs through Thursday, when Vice President Harris will formally accept the Democrat presidential nomination with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The Democrats’ theme Tuesday night is "A Bold Vision for America’s Future." The night is expected to focus on how the Harris-Walz ticket intends to present a "brighter vision where everyone will have a chance not just to get by, but to get ahead."

The Democrats have stressed that the 2024 presidential race "isn’t just a choice between two candidates."

"It’s a choice between two very different visions of America," the DNC said. "While Donald Trump believes our best days are behind us, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz know the best days lie ahead."

On Tuesday night, the Democrats plan to draw a "stark contrast" between their vision and former President Trump’s.

Sources told Fox News Digital it was a group of Obama allies and former advisers who helped to lead the charge in calling on President Biden to drop out of the race last month, including his former adviser, David Axelrod, George Clooney, a personal friend of the Obamas, and others.

Obama, who had Biden as his vice president for two terms, ultimately endorsed Harris after Biden exited the race, but not immediately.

At first, Obama declared that the party would be "navigating uncharted waters" but said he had "confidence" that the Democratic Party would "be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

Obama later endorsed Harris, calling her a "happy warrior."

Former first lady Michelle Obama is also expected to speak at the convention Tuesday night.

Tuesday's programming is also expected to include a speech from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as well as an address by Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The first day of the convention saw delegates voting on the 2024 Democratic Party platform, which laid out priorities for the party, but it still named Biden as the candidate running for re-election.

"President Biden, Vice President Harris , and Democrats are running to finish the job," the 92-page document reads.

The platform calls for overturning federal and state laws "that create barriers" to abortion, continuing to advance green energy initiatives that can help slow climate change, capping low-income families’ child care costs and urging Congress to approve a pathway to U.S. citizenship for "long-term" people in the country illegally.

The platform also said Israel's right to defend itself is "ironclad" while endorsing the Biden administration’s efforts to broker a lasting cease-fire deal that could suspend the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

But outside United Center, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gathered throughout the day Monday and are expected throughout the week in an effort to "send a strong message to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden."

Groups were heard chanting "from the river to the sea" — a chant that has been widely used at antisemitic protests around the country and is described by the American Jewish Committee as "a rallying cry for terrorist groups and their sympathizers."

More anti-Israel demonstrators descended on the convention center as officials anticipate seeing as many as 100,000 protesters during the week.

Biden addressed the convention Monday night in a speech that the White House said represented a "fulfilling moment" for the president as he "passed the torch" to Harris.

Biden suspended his re-election campaign in a stunning move amid pressure from within the Democratic Party after a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June.

The unprecedented announcement to exit the race came as an increasing number of Democrat lawmakers and top Democrats began to publicly call for Biden to step aside. The party’s leadership was also engaged in efforts to convince Biden, 81, he could not win in November’s general election against Trump.

Biden quickly offered his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to take over as the party’s presidential nominee.

