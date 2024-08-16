Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Convention

Democratic National Convention: Biden, Obama, Clintons to address the party ahead of Harris' nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday

Top Democrats, including President Biden and former U.S. presidents, are headed to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention to celebrate the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for commander in chief.  

Here’s who to watch: 

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, arrives to speak at a campaign rally Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

President Biden  

President Biden is expected to speak at the convention Monday night, opening the week-long event. 

The highly anticipated speech comes after Biden suspended his re-election campaign in a stunning and unprecedented shake-up following the primary election cycle. 

BIDEN ENDS BID FOR SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE AS HE DROPS OUT OF HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH TRUMP

Just over a month ago, Biden was considered the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, having won each Democratic primary race unchallenged. 

Biden and Harris

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, arrive to speak about the administration's efforts to lower costs during an event at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

But after a disastrous debate performance against former President Trump in June, Democrats began mounting a pressure campaign for Biden to suspend his re-election bid. 

Biden eventually caved to the pressure, announcing the suspension of his re-election campaign just days after the Republican National Convention finished with a solidified GOP ticket of Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. 

The unprecedented announcement to exit the race came as an increasing number of Democratic lawmakers and top Democrats began to publicly call for Biden to step aside. The party’s leadership was also engaged in efforts to convince Biden, 81, he could not win in November’s general election against Trump. 

Biden quickly offered his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to take over as the party’s presidential nominee. 

Hillary Clinton 

Former Secretary of State and twice-failed presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will address the Democratic National Convention Monday night as well. 

Clinton was the first woman to be a presidential nominee for any major political party in 2016.

Hillary clinton

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses at opening night of the new musical "Suffs" on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre April 18, 2024, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

CLINTONS ENDORSE KAMALA HARRIS HOURS AFTER BIDEN DROPS OUT

Trump, though, won the 2016 presidential election. 

If Harris wins in November, she would become the first female president of the United States. 

Former President Obama

Former President Obama is expected to address the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night. 

Sources told Fox News Digital it was a group of Obama allies and former advisers that helped to lead the charge in calling on Biden to drop out of the race, including his former adviser, David Axelrod; George Clooney, a personal friend of the Obamas; and others. 

Obama, who had Biden as his vice president for two terms, ultimately endorsed Harris after Biden exited the race but not immediately. 

BARACK, MICHELLE OBAMA ENDORSE KAMALA HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT AFTER DAYS OF SILENCE

At first, Obama declared that the party would be "navigating uncharted waters" but said he had "confidence" that the Democratic Party would "be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges." 

Obama

Former President Obama attends an exhibition game between Canada and the United States ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The process, though, seemingly was just top Democrats publicly rallying around Harris and a surge in grassroots donations in the hours following the announcement of her presidential campaign. 

Obama has called Harris a "happy warrior." 

Former President Clinton 

Former President Clinton is expected to address the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night. 

The Clintons endorsed Harris quickly after Biden exited the race. 

the clintons

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Clinton  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country," they said in their joint statement. "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her."

Clinton’s speech is expected to come just before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, gives his address. 

Gov. Tim Walz 

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is expected to address the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night. 

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, was introduced as Harris’ running mate last week. 

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS NAMES MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE: AP

Walz can showcase a slew of progressive policy victories in Minnesota, including protecting abortion rights, legalizing recreational marijuana and restricting gun access to curb shootings. 

Harris and Walz in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate. (Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images)

Walz was elected to the House in 2006 and re-elected five times, representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, a mostly rural district covering the southern part of the state that includes a number of midsize cities. During his last two years on Capitol Hill, he served as ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. 

Walz won election as governor in 2018 and re-election four years later.

Vice President Kamala Harris 

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday night and address the party and the nation for the first time. 

Harris has not held a press conference or participated in a sit-down interview with the media since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee almost a month ago. 

Kamala harris pointing

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night and address the party and the nation for the first time.  (Andrew Harnik)

This is the second time Harris is running for president. 

Harris launched her first presidential campaign in 2019 for the 2020 presidential cycle. Harris participated in debates but ultimately suspended her campaign before the first primary contest, the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

