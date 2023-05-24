Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

NYC Mayor Eric Adams asks to suspend 'right to shelter' for migrants

Adams has been outspoken on the migrant crisis, saying New York City is being 'destroyed' by the unsecured border

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to suspend New York City's "right to shelter," claiming his administration can no longer guarantee housing for the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants arriving. 

Adams petitioned a judge Tuesday to clarify the city's obligation or lack thereof. 

"It is in the best interest of everyone, including those seeking to come to the United States, to be upfront that New York City cannot single-handedly provide care to everyone crossing our border," Adams said.

The mayor added, "Being dishonest about this will only result in our system collapsing, and we need our government partners to know the truth and do their share."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS 'MIGRANT CRISIS' UNDER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS 'DESTROYED' CITY

Photo of Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams is pictured during briefing at the Javits Federal Building. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last month, Adams claimed the migrant crisis the country is facing has "destroyed" his city.

"[The] city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis," Adams said during the discussion.

ERIC ADAMS SUSPENDS NYC LAND REVIEW PROCESS, NIXES PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR MOVING MIGRANTS INTO NEIGHBORHOODS

People stand by the door of a former NYPD police academy, where new immigrants to the city are being temporarily housed

A woman looks out the door of a former NYPD police academy, where new immigrants to the city are being temporarily housed in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Adams even appeared to take a hit at politicians from his own city, suggesting they are not doing much to fix the issue at hand.

"None of my folks came to Washington, D.C., to fight for the resources, that's going to undermine every agency in our city," Adams said.

In a memo from the New York City Office of Management, reported by the New York Post, the city will spend an estimated $4.2 billion on costs related to migrants and asylum seekers that would be spent through June 30, 2023, and the end of fiscal year 2024.

Eric Adams attends state of the state address

New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, New York. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

According to the internal city memo, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan would reimburse the city for up to $1 billion in migrant aid, which only covers 29% of expected shelter costs.

