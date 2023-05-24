NYC Mayor Eric Adams asks to suspend 'right to shelter' for migrants

Mayor Eric Adams is seeking to suspend New York City's "right to shelter," claiming his administration can no longer guarantee housing for the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants arriving.

Adams petitioned a judge Tuesday to clarify the city's obligation or lack thereof.

"It is in the best interest of everyone, including those seeking to come to the United States, to be upfront that New York City cannot single-handedly provide care to everyone crossing our border," Adams said.

The mayor added, "Being dishonest about this will only result in our system collapsing, and we need our government partners to know the truth and do their share."

Last month, Adams claimed the migrant crisis the country is facing has "destroyed" his city.

"[The] city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis," Adams said during the discussion.

Adams even appeared to take a hit at politicians from his own city, suggesting they are not doing much to fix the issue at hand.

"None of my folks came to Washington, D.C., to fight for the resources, that's going to undermine every agency in our city," Adams said.

In a memo from the New York City Office of Management, reported by the New York Post, the city will spend an estimated $4.2 billion on costs related to migrants and asylum seekers that would be spent through June 30, 2023, and the end of fiscal year 2024.

According to the internal city memo, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan would reimburse the city for up to $1 billion in migrant aid, which only covers 29% of expected shelter costs.