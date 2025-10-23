Expand / Collapse search
NYC Mayor Adams to endorse Cuomo in race against Mamdani

The two former rivals were spotted together at a Knicks game after the mayoral debate

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Sparks fly as Cuomo, Mamdani grill each other in debate Video

Sparks fly as Cuomo, Mamdani grill each other in debate

Sparks flew in a particularly tense moment in Wednesday’s chaotic New York City mayoral debate, when Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo grilled each other on their hottest controversies. (Credit: Spectrum News NY1)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will reportedly endorse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city's mayoral race as he faces off against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

"I think that it is imperative to really wake up the Black and brown communities that have suffered from gentrification on how important this race is," Adams said in an interview, according to The New York Times. 

"They have watched their rents increase in terms of gentrification, and they have been disregarded in those neighborhoods, and I’m going to go to those neighborhoods and speak one on one with organizers and groups, and I’m going to walk with the governor in those neighborhoods and get them engaged."

Adams ended his re-election campaign last month. Despite past spats on the campaign trail, Adams and Cuomo seem to have put aside their differences as they push to stop Mamdani's rise.

The two former rivals even sat together courtside at the New York Knicks' season opener. Cuomo, fresh from the debate, said on social media that he made it in time for the second half and posted a photo of himself with Adams.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

