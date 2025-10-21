Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Defiant Sliwa says 'I am not dropping out' of NYC mayor race: 'Under no circumstance'

Sliwa says he has been 'offered money' to withdraw from the race

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa rejected calls for him to withdraw from the race on Tuesday.

Sliwa was defiant during a morning press conference outside a Manhattan subway station, after many political observers called on him to withdraw from the race in order for Andrew Cuomo to defeat the Democratic nominee, Zohran Mamdani.

"So let's be very clear. I am not dropping out. Under no circumstance. I've already been offered money to drop out, I said no. Distant from that, with threats against Nancy and myself, I now have to have armed security with me, former NYPD officers. Never had that in my life," Sliwa said Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

