Max inclusivity: Harris campaign is letting new hires ID themselves with custom pronouns

The Harris campaign appears to be offering maximum inclusivity with unlimited preferred pronoun options for potential new hires to choose from when filling out their applications.

Immediately after supplying one’s full name and resume, Harris for President job applicants are given a menu of pronouns to choose from, including identifiers such as "Fae/faer," "Hu/hu," "Ey/em," and "Xe/xem," among others. If, for some reason, none of the nine recommended pronouns the Harris campaign lists work for an applicant, they can check a box that reads "Custom" and enter in whatever pronouns they want.

In addition to its unlimited array of pronoun options, the Harris campaign’s job applications also ask potential new hires to explain how they will "contribute to building a diverse culture" if they are hired. Meanwhile, the applications include a so-called "optional" diversity survey, which the campaign says helps them "evaluate our diversity and inclusion efforts." The survey asks applicants to once again identify their preferred pronouns, as well as their gender identity and whether they are gay or straight.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

Earlier this month, a resurfaced clip of Vice President Kamala Harris from 2017 showed the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee calling on "everybody" to be "woke."

"We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke," then-senator Harris said during a 2017 conference. "And you can talk about if you’re the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke." Harris also followed up the next day reiterating her comments in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating, "We have to stay active. We have to stay woke."

A few days prior to that clip surfacing, Harris also drew mockery from the internet when another clip resurfaced of Harris introducing herself with her name, pronouns and descriptions of her clothing to a group that was visually impaired. "Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time," a masked up Harris said at the roundtable event discussing the Supreme Court's Roe v Wade decision and its impact on people with disabilities. "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit." Other guests at the table followed suit with similar introductions.

Harris officially took over the Democratic nomination for president on Aug. 5, after President Joe Biden bowed to intra-party pressure over his cognitive decline and announced he would not continue to seek reelection. Upon her entrance into the race, Harris was lauded in the media for her identity politics, including her position as a "daughter of immigrants," "the first female vice president in U.S. history," and "the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket."

While running the first time around in 2020 to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, Harris purposely highlighted her female pronouns when talking about the presidency. She shared why in a 2019 article from Buzzfeed News.

"I’m articulating it more than I have before, but I've always been very aware that for these jobs, we're asking people to see what they’ve not seen before," Harris told Buzzfeed in response to questions about her choice of words. It's necessary, Harris continued, "especially in light of the whole discussion about ‘electability,’ which drives me bananas. It’s important for people to understand that they have to really check how they're thinking about these things. But we have to help along the way, and part of it is about how we use language."