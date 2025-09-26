North Carolina Dem says ‘no correlation’ between Charlotte train attack and accused killer’s repeated releases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina state representative is under fire for saying there is "no correlation" between the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old refugee from Ukraine, and the fact that her accused killer had been released from jail 14 times.

State Rep. Marcia Morey, a longtime Democratic lawmaker and former judge, made the comments while defending the state’s bail system. Critics argue the system has allowed violent offenders to cycle in and out of custody with little accountability.

Decarlos Brown has been described by authorities as a dangerous career criminal who was repeatedly in and out of jail before he allegedly stabbed Zarutska to death on a light rail train in Charlotte. Many believe a broken bail system allowed him to remain free despite his violent record.

CHARLOTTE LIGHT-RAIL STABBING MURDER SPURS LANDMARK CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM FROM NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS

Morey, one of North Carolina’s most vocal advocates for bail reform, defended her comments and went on to condemn efforts to connect the case to bail policies.

"But don’t correlate what happened in January and a magistrate who set a bail according to guidelines to what happened in August. There is no correlation," she said during a legislative session.

Her argument has been countered by many lawmakers, who claim the tragedy shows exactly why it’s dangerous to allow repeat offenders back on the street.

NORTH CAROLINA LAWMAKERS PASS 'IRYNA'S LAW' TO ELIMINATE CASHLESS BAIL AFTER CHARLOTTE TRAIN STABBING

Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger argued that bail reform measures designed to keep more defendants out of jail while awaiting trial are endangering public safety.

"Iryna should still be alive. She should be thriving and enjoying time with her family and friends," Berger said. "We cannot let North Carolina be held hostage by woke, weak-on-crime policies and court officials who prioritize criminals over justice for victims. We are also taking steps to revive the death penalty for those who commit the most heinous crimes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, supporters of bail reform argue the system unfairly punishes low-income defendants who cannot afford release.

Families of victims like Zarutska, on the other hand, believe the consequences are deadly when repeat offenders are given chance after chance.