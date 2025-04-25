'No excuse': Bipartisan fury erupts over New Jersey's REAL ID backlog

It's virtually illegal to make a left turn in many parts of New Jersey, and bipartisan lawmakers there are outraged at how equally difficult it is to make a REAL ID appointment as of late.

"We’ve known for years that this deadline was coming," state Assemblymember Nancy Muñoz, R-Union, told Fox News Digital on Friday.

"There’s no excuse for the Motor Vehicle Commission to be this unprepared. Constituents are waking up early, refreshing their screens, only to watch appointments vanish in seconds," Muñoz, the Budget Committee’s minority leader, said.

"Some are driving over an hour just to find an available slot: It’s outrageous."

New Jersey, like all states and territories, is fully legally compliant with the Department of Homeland Security’s new standards, which require a driver’s license to have a star affixed to a corner to confirm the holder has provided additional identifying documentation in order to board a domestic flight.

But the Garden State ranked last out of 49 states that responded to a CBS News survey on the percentage of residents who have actually obtained REAL IDs.

Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald, D-Cherry Hill, told Fox News Digital he understands residents’ concerns and panic, noting the deadline has been pushed back several times since President George W. Bush signed the law in 2005.

"Now we’re heading into summer, folks have travel plans, and they’re being told they’ll have to wait months just to get an appointment," Greenwald said.

"There’s no reason in the 21st century that we should still be relying solely on in-person appointments, which are time-intensive, often require residents to take off work or travel long distances, and where a single forgotten document means starting the process all over again."

Greenwald said New Jersey’s appointments system is more troublesome than other states like neighboring Pennsylvania, which allows residents to apply for REAL IDs online, and which he called a "common sense" tweak that’s not prohibited by the feds.

In that regard, Greenwald said he will introduce a bill in Trenton to direct the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) to begin online processing of REAL ID applications to help fix the backlog and other issues.

"[That way,] New Jerseyans can obtain their REAL IDs easily and conveniently, without unnecessary delays," he said.

A source familiar with New Jersey’s REAL ID rollout told Fox News Digital that because it is one of a handful of states where illegal immigrants can get "status-neutral" licenses, its low personal compliance proportion differs from states where only citizens can get drivers' licenses — so there is a baseline percentage of drivers who cannot get a REAL ID to start with.

Only green-card holders and U.S. citizens can get a REAL ID. Passports also remain acceptable for travel for people without a REAL ID.

The MVC has noted it holds weekly "REAL ID Thursdays" — where only REAL ID applications are processed, not learner's permits or renewals — and employees are also required to work two weekends per month to better serve the public.

Nonetheless, Muñoz said the state has had enough time to plan for the rush of New Jerseyans who need one.

When reached for comment, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office directed Fox News Digital to the MVC.

An agency spokesperson said the MVC has been working "nonstop" to help as many residents as possible.

"Our challenges are not unique to New Jersey — every state in the nation is facing similar pressures as the deadline approaches," the spokesperson said.

"Our state has made REAL IDs available for the past five and a half years — since September 2019. We are currently issuing approximately 23,000 REAL IDs per week and remain focused on delivering efficient service and to ensure that every eligible New Jerseyan can secure one."