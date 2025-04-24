Need REAL ID in a hurry? Here are some alternative options outside the DMV

With Americans scrambling to obtain a REAL ID ahead of the required deadline, some states are getting creative in their appointment offerings.

The REAL ID requirement will take effect on May 7, when Americans must have a new form of identification in order to fly domestically.

DMVs across the country are reportedly working to meet demand, with some implementing Saturday REAL ID events and extended appointment hours during the week.

NEW JERSEY ADDS REAL ID 'EMERGENCY' APPOINTMENTS AS AIRLINES SHARE URGENT REMINDERS

Daniel Velez, a spokesperson for TSA New England, told Fox News Digital that "81% of travelers at TSA checkpoints already have a REAL ID or another approved ID."

He added, "As the deadline approaches, state DMVs are making efforts to accommodate individuals seeking to obtain a REAL ID, and we fully expect the number of passengers getting REAL IDs to steadily increase."

The state of New York is offering an unusual way for people to obtain the new form of identification at mobile vans.

At the annual New York International Auto Show, held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, DMV staff will be on site processing upgrades through April 27.

"We are once again pleased to offer our customers an opportunity to do their DMV transactions at the Auto Show," said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder in a press release.

LOOMING REAL ID DEADLINE CAUSES CHAOS AT DMVS AS CRITICS TAKE TO SOCIAL MEDIA

"While you are enjoying the show, you can also take a moment to apply for a REAL ID, so you’re able to fly domestically going forward," he added.

In Arkansas, revenue offices are opening their doors to people rushing to get REAL IDs.

Chicago is offering a "REAL ID Supercenter" with walk-in services for "REAL ID customers only" open during weekdays, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.

Meanwhile, the state of New Jersey has launched its "REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program," which began on April 24.

The emergency issuance program is "for qualified customers who need to board a domestic flight within 14 days for life-or-death reasons or for urgent travel plans and do not have an acceptable form of identification to clear TSA checkpoints," according to a press release from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

For all domestic travel, other forms of identification that will be accepted in lieu of a REAL ID include a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards, such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs; permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards, according to the TSA.

Airlines and airports have issued public service announcements reminding travelers to get the new form of identification.

At LaGuardia Airport in New York, airport workers were seen on April 24 handing out fliers urging Americans to get their REAL IDs ahead of the deadline.

Kentucky state senators have raised concerns about the rush to obtain the new IDs, requesting an extension to the deadline.

Twenty-eight state senators have penned a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging an extension of the May 7 deadline.

"Despite significant progress, Kentucky is simply not fully prepared for complete implementation ... it has also resulted in limited appointment availability and long wait times at many regional offices across the state," wrote the legislators.

"The REAL ID deadline has been delayed multiple times for similar reasons, and we believe another reasonable extension is warranted to ensure a smoother, more accessible rollout," the letter added.