Nikki Haley fires back after tax forms leaked to media: 'Republicans have been too nice for too long'

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday fired back with a scathing statement after Internal Revenue Service filings of her nonprofit were leaked and reported on by the media -- arguing the move was a bid to intimidate conservative donors.

Politico on Friday published information about donors who had made anonymous contributions to Haley’s advocacy group, Stand for America Inc. The 2019 IRS filing had been obtained by a watchdog group called Documented, and shared with Politico.

The outlet reported that Stand for America had received donations from donors including Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, Suzanne Youngkin (the wife of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin) and former Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick.

Politico reported that Haley’s team moved to stop publication of the story, with a cease-and-desist letter that said Politico "was not authorized to receive the confidential tax return information, nor is Politico entitled to print, publish, or even retain it." Politico responded by saying that the reporting "is in the public interest and fully protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."

Haley suggested in a tweet that the publication of the details was politically motivated.

"Disclosure of @StandForAmerica's confidential tax return isn't just a violation of state & federal law—it is meant to intimidate conservative donors," she said.

"Liberals have ALWAYS weaponized gov't against conservatives," she said. "Republicans have been too nice for too long. The buck stops here."

Haley represented the U.S. at the United Nations during the Trump administration, departing toward the end of 2018.

She set up Stand for America shortly after her departure from the administration, and has been watched closely for any moves she might make toward running for the White House.

In 2021, she set up Stand for America PAC – a separate entity from the advocacy group – which describes itself as "laser-focused on the 2022 midterms and electing a conservative force to the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to counter the liberal agendas of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi."

Haley has gone on to endorse a number of electoral candidates, while remaining outspoken on issues including the threats from China and Iran, as well as the need for reform at the United States.

Haley has said she would not run for president in 2024 if former President Donald Trump ran again. In June, she stressed that she was focused on the 2022 midterms.

"If we don't win in ‘22, there is no 24.. Once we win in ’22, Republicans have to prove we deserve to be there by results and solutions. I don't have to make a decision until the first part of next year. If there's a place for me, I've never lost a race. I'm not going to lose now," Haley told Fox News' Harris Faulkner. "I'll put 1,000% into it, and I'll finish it. If there's not a place for me, I will fight for this country until my last breath."

