Nikki Haley appears to be considering White House run: 'I've never lost a race, I'm not going to lose now'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley appeared to confirm to Fox News on Wednesday that she is at least considering a run for the White House in 2024, telling host Harris Faulkner on "The Faulkner Focus" that she will reveal her decision on a potential bid early next year.

Haley emerged as a possible 2024 presidential contender following her two-year stint as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration. Haley told Fox News last April that she would not run if former President Donald Trump mounts another campaign for the White House. However, her recent visits to Iowa and a scheduled headline event at the end of the month suggest she is weighing a presidential run.

When asked about her White House ambitions on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Haley said that she is holding off on making a decision to see if Republicans can reclaim a majority in the upcoming midterms.

"If we don't win in ‘22, there is no 24.. Once we win in ’22, Republicans have to prove we deserve to be there by results and solutions. I don't have to make a decision until the first part of next year. If there's a place for me, I've never lost a race. I'm not going to lose now," Haley told Faulkner. "I'll put 1,000% into it, and I'll finish it. If there's not a place for me, I will fight for this country until my last breath."

Faulkner noted that Haley's response "is the furthest I've heard you get on this question."

The former ambassador is scheduled to headline the Iowa GOP’s regional reception in Dubuque on June 29. The following day she’ll headline Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra's annual Family Picnic fundraiser in Sioux Center, which is located in the heavily conservative northwest corner of the state.

Haley joins a handful of other Republicans who are considered potential 2024 contenders including former President Trump; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas who served as CIA director and America’s top diplomat under Trump; Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, another rising star in the GOP, and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a former two-term governor and current chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.



