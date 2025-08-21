Fox News Politics Newsletter: Newsom’s ‘Failures’ Under Fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Boasberg cleared to rule on CECOT migrant deportations after appeals court decision

-Trump reveals plan to patrol Washington streets with police and military forces

-Ex-Biden spokesman who called mental fitness doubts a ‘conspiracy’ only met with him twice: Comer

Newsom’s ‘Failures’ Under Fire as Florida Extradites Crash Suspect

An illegal immigrant who is facing three counts of vehicular homicide in Florida was extradited from California to the Sunshine State on Thursday.

"We're here today because of tragedy. Three lives lost, three Floridians' lives ended early," Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins told reporters. "We’re here in California because when this tragic accident happened and three Floridian lives were lost, he fled back to California, where, in 2018, he illegally crossed the border , came here and ended up getting a commercial driver's license, a CDL."…Read more

White House

DUTY CALLS: Trump's tariff revenue has skyrocketed in just a few months, soaring past 2024 levels

PAPER TRAIL: Biden’s auto-pen pardons disturbed DOJ brass, docs show, raising questions whether they are legally binding

POWER TO THE PARENTS: Trump Department of Education rolls out latest step to expand school choice nationwide

'TOTAL VICTORY': NY appeals court throws out $500M penalty against Trump in Letitia James civil case

World Stage

STRATEGIC BETRAYAL: India strengthening ties with China, Russia after steep US tariffs

Capitol Hill

'SO DESPERATE': Jasmine Crockett disparages MAGA voters, Trump as 'most unpatriotic people'

Across America

HEALTHCARE HUSTLE: Trump-aligned legal group probes Biden-era organ transplant program over ethical concerns

ICE HEAT: Trump deportation policies spook Pennsylvania city into scrapping immigrant protection vote

BALLOTING BATTLE: Swing-state gov slams Trump plan to nix mail-in voting: He ‘can sign whatever the hell he wants’

BACKFIRED: Expert turns tables on key Mamdani claim about his policing platform: 'So much wrong'

CALL OF DUTY: Pentagon taps civilian employees to assist Trump administration immigration enforcement

BATTLE LINES: Newsom, California Democrats move to counter Texas redistricting with partisan map

FEDS TAKE CHARGE: Trump admin assigns military attorneys to prosecute DC crimes amid federal crackdown