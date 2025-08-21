Jasmine Crockett disparages MAGA voters, Trump as 'most unpatriotic people'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, sharply criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters on Wednesday, calling them unpatriotic during an interview on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's podcast.

Crockett said during the interview that Trump tried to use Congress, his administration and the courts to his advantage any time he disagreed with something.

"Whether we're talking about those in his administration or whether we're talking about the courts or whether we're talking about the Congress, that is one of the reasons he is so desperate to make sure that he can win in the midterms, because he knows that Democrats, it's not even about partisanship. It’s about doing what’s right. It's about doing the American thing," Crockett said.

"And to be clear, you can wave all the flags you want to, but I am telling you right now that the most unpatriotic people that we have in this country are MAGA and this president. We are the real patriots. And it is time for us to take our flag back and show people what America is about," the Texas lawmaker added.

She accused the president of decimating the Constitution and taking freedoms away.

"You can’t say that you love the Constitution while decimating it with every single stroke of a pen for an executive order while you are disrespecting our troops who have signed up to protect our freedoms, not just here but abroad, and then taking people’s freedoms away using those exact same troops. I just don’t understand," she told Newsom.

"President Trump is the leader of the greatest and most patriotic political movement in history," White House assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Crockett and Trump have traded barbs in recent months, with the Democratic lawmaker even calling the president a "piece of s---." Trump in turn has said Crockett is a "low-IQ person."

Crockett said anyone who supported Trump was "sick" during a podcast interview with Katie Couric in June.

The Texas congresswoman claimed that no matter what political affiliations Americans identify with, they "should be against Trump."

When asked by Couric what she thinks of Trump deploying National Guardsmen and Marines to Los Angeles to quell the anti-ICE protests, Crockett slammed Trump for seeking "retribution" and having his own "special little army" to carry it out.

"It is sick, it is really sick and anybody that supports it is also sick," she told Couric. "We've got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump. Period."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to these remarks during a press conference in June.

"The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did," she said.

