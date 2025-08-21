Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections

Swing-state gov slams Trump plan to nix mail-in voting: He ‘can sign whatever the hell he wants’

Gov. Josh Shapiro cited bipartisan Act 77, which Republicans said was later altered and 'diluted' by liberal judges

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro slams Trump's planned order on mail-in balloting Video

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro slams Trump's planned order on mail-in balloting

Potential 2028 candidate Josh Shapiro says Trump can 'sign whatever the hell he wants'. (Commonwealth Media Service)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump took heat from a major swing-state governor and potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender who scoffed Wednesday at the idea of eliminating mail-in balloting by fiat.

"Donald Trump can sign whatever the hell executive orders he wants to sign and make a show out of whatever he wants, but he can't change the Constitution with an executive order," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a press conference in Harrisburg.

"The Constitution gives the authority to set our election rules to the states," Shapiro said.

"Let me remind you that it was just about five years ago that a bipartisan majority in the House and in the Senate passed mail-in voting. And [since] that time, millions of people have voted by mail," Shapiro said. He was referring to Act 77 of 2019, which several Republicans supported but later accused Democrats and left-leaning judges of substantially altering post-hoc.

TRUMP SLAMS MAIL-IN BALLOTS AS CORRUPT, BUT MAY NOT HAVE THE POWER TO DERAIL THEM

donald-trump-pa-gov-shapiro

President Donald Trump, left; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, right. (Getty Images; Getty Images)

Shapiro said Pennsylvania has enjoyed "free and fair" elections – and added that Trump has both won and lost the commonwealth in contests throughout his political career.

"For him to try and put more misinformation out there, to stoke more division and fear amongst people who want to exercise their constitutional right to pick the leaders in their communities and in their commonwealth – that is just cynical and wrong."

Shapiro said any Trump order will have "no bearing" on Keystone State elections, and that he will support county election officials in all 67 counties in permitting mail-in voting.

2028 HOPEFUL CHALLENGES TRUMP'S JUVENILE SURGERY BAN WHILE OPPOSING WOMEN'S SPORTS BILL RESTRICTIONS

PA_US222_Peach_Bottom

A Pennsylvania welcome sign greets drivers on US-222 entering Peach Bottom, Pa., from Maryland, 2022. (Charlie Creitz)

Former Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, lambasted the bipartisan mail-in-vote law Shapiro referenced – accusing Democrats and the popularly-elected Pennsylvania Supreme Court of "diluting" it from its original purpose.

"Only one party [worked to] eliminate security safeguards, and delay the timelines for elections," Cutler said in an LNP column, adding the Democrat-controlled high bench "unconstitutionally acted to change the law for receiving and counting ballots [and] allowed for drop boxes … and stripped the security provisions for mail-in ballots."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PA Capitol Building

The Pennsylvania Capitol is viewed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

On Monday, Trump foreshadowed changes to the election system, pledging to "lead a movement to get rid of mail-in ballots."

Trump wrote on Truth Social he would sign an executive order in that regard to "help bring honesty to the 2026 midterm elections," and said states are "merely agent[s]" for the federal government.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue