Florida official blasts Newsom's 'failed policies' as deadly crash suspect is extradited

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant who is facing three counts of vehicular homicide in Florida was extradited from California to the Sunshine State on Thursday.

"We're here today because of tragedy. Three lives lost, three Floridians' lives ended early," Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins told reporters. "We’re here in California because when this tragic accident happened and three Floridian lives were lost, he fled back to California, where, in 2018, he illegally crossed the border, came here and ended up getting a commercial driver's license, a CDL."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER ACCUSED OF KILLING THREE PEOPLE FAILED ENGLISH, ROAD SIGN TESTS: DOT

On Aug. 12, Harjinder Singh allegedly made an illegal U-turn in an unauthorized area on the Florida Turnpike, colliding with a minivan and killing three people. He was arrested in California, where he fled after the deadly crash.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said that after the crash Singh failed English and road sign tests.

"During [Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s] interview with the driver, investigators administered an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment in accordance with FMCSA guidance. The driver failed the assessment, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs," DOT’s statement read.

DESANTIS: STATE LINE WON'T PROTECT CRIMINAL ILLEGALS; SENDS 'CHUCK NORRIS' DEPUTY TO NAB FUGITIVE TRUCKER

Collins did not hold back in his criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s immigration policies during a news conference in the Golden State.

"How many more lives have to be lost because of Gavin Newsom's failed policies? How many more lives have to be lost because of fentanyl, because of gangs, because of rampant disregard for American citizens?" he asked.

He also questioned how California could have issued the CDL to someone who "didn’t have basic English proficiency" and "didn’t know the road signs."

During the news conference, Collins responded to a charge from Newsom that he was there for media attention, calling it "a bunch of hogwash." He then took the opportunity to blast Newsom, saying that he doesn’t understand "the first thing about leadership."

"I am out here answering questions in California because I believe in protecting our citizenry that much," Collins said.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF KILLING 3 IN FLORIDA HIGHWAY CRASH CROSSED BORDER INTO CALIFORNIA IN 2018: DHS

Singh crossed into the U.S. illegally in 2018 through the southern border and was able to obtain a CDL in California. The first Trump administration rejected his request for work authorization in September 2020, according to Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs.

McLaughlin has tangled with Newsom in recent days as the two argue over responsibility.

"Hey, genius: the federal government (TRUMP ADMIN) already confirmed that this guy meets federal and state immigration requirements – YOU issued him a work permit (EAD). As usual, the Trump Administration is either lying or clueless," Newsom's office said in a post on X after being criticized by McLaughlin.

EXPERT REVEALS HOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER MAY HAVE GOTTEN COMMERCIAL LICENSE BEFORE FATAL FLORIDA CRASH

McLaughlin fired back saying the claim was "false" and that Singh’s work authorization was rejected in September 2020.

"It was later approved under the Biden Administration [on] June 9, 2021. The state of California issues Commercial Driver’s Licenses. There is no national CDL," McLaughlin wrote.

A spokesperson for Newsom told Fox News Digital that Singh was reissued a work permit on April 9, and once again blamed Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins vowed that Florida would ensure Singh is "brought to justice," echoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sentiment.

"Fleeing to a sanctuary state will not prevent him from facing justice in Florida, and we will make sure of that. He will be held accountable for his criminal actions," DeSantis told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital’s Peter D'Abrosca, Charles Creitz and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.