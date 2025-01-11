Newsom invites Trump to California, urges against politicizing 'human tragedy,' disseminating 'disinformation'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom invited President-elect Trump to visit the Golden State to witness the destruction wildfires have wrought, meet with victims and thank first responders.

The governor's message to Trump Friday came as fires continued ravaging parts of California.

Newsom urged against politicizing "human tragedy" and disseminating "disinformation."

NEWSOM CALLS TRUMP'S CLAIMS ‘PURE FICTION’ AFTER PRESIDENT-ELECT POINTS FINGER OVER CALIFORNIA FIRE TRAGEDY

"In the spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines. Hundreds of thousands of Americans — displaced from their homes and fearful for the future — deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild," Newsom wrote.

"With respect and an open hand."

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office to request comment Saturday, but no comment was provided. Trump's camp did not respond to a comment request.

NEWSOM RESPONDS TO THOSE ANGRY OVER WILDFIRE RESPONSE BY POINTING FINGER AT LOCAL LEADERS, TRUMP

Trump has been excoriating Newsom, even asserting that he should step down as governor.

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" the president-elect declared in a Truth Social post this week.

TRUMP ACCUSES NEWSOM OF PRIORITIZING ENDANGERED FISH SPECIES OVER PROTECTING RESIDENTS FROM WILDFIRES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another post, Trump accused "Gavin Newscum" and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of "Gross incompetence."