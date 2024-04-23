Blue state voters reveal whether they think former President Trump's trial is 'legitimate': poll

The majority of New York voters view their state's trial against former President Trump as legitimate, according to a new Empire State poll.

A Siena College Poll asked likely voters in New York their viewpoints on the Trump trial and the criminal charges brought against the former president, just days after the case officially kicked off in a Manhattan courtroom.

About 54% of New Yorkers said they believe the trial is "legitimate," while 34% view it as a "witch hunt".

Among those who see the Trump trial as legitimate are 77% of Democrat respondents and 44% of independents. About 66% of Republican respondents reported viewing the case as a "witch hunt" against the former president.

The majority of respondents, 60%, said they are watching the historic trial unfold, paying either "some attention" or a "great deal" to it.

The charges against Trump include 34 charges of falsifying his business records, including making hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors revealed a new alleged crime during the trial Tuesday, charging the former president was also involved in "conspiracy to promote or prevent election."

While a majority of New Yorkers said they found legitimacy in the trial, Trump was still more favored among New York independents than both President Biden and Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

According to the poll, 45% of independents reported having a favorable opinion of the former president, while only 29% viewed Biden positively.

Additionally, the poll found that Biden's favorability and job performance rating dropped among New York voters.

"The good news for Biden is that he continues to hold a double-digit lead over Trump in solidly blue New York. The bad news for Biden is he only leads by 10 points, 47-37%, after leading 48-36% in February, in a state where enrolled Democrats outnumber Republicans better than two-to-one," Steven Greenberg, Siena College pollster, said in a press release alongside the results. "While Biden has support from 72% of Democrats, Trump has the support of 81% of Republicans and leads with independents, 46-32%."

About 64% of respondents also said they believe the country is on the wrong track, just months ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The Siena College poll was conducted from April 15 to 17 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.