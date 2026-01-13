New MAGA coalition led by Sean Spicer targets voting demographic that will be crucial in 2026 midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A new pro-Trump initiative aimed at fighting for the nation's seniors is being launched by former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who believes delivering for seniors will be key for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterms.

In a video accompanying the launch of the new Seniors Matter For America (SMFA) initiative this week, it points out that while the youth vote received a lot of attention during the 2024 election, the upcoming midterms will be decided by older Americans, and it is essential conservatives don’t leave them behind.

"Last November, President Trump made a promise to protect Social Security, safeguard Medicare and drive down drug costs, and he’s moving at record speed to fulfill these promises he made to seniors, who are key to MAGA victories in swing districts in 2026," Spicer told Fox News Digital. "Our coalition exists to support President Trump as he delivers on his seniors first, affordability agenda and keep his leadership on these issues top of mind as his administration continues to secure a Golden Age for generations to come."

Leading up to November, SMFA will focus on policies that protect promised benefits for seniors, help make life more affordable for them, and ensure long-term healthcare, including efforts to create a permanent tax deduction for every senior, cut the cost of prescription drugs, and end all taxes on income from Social Security.

According to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), which cited results from the Associated Press several days after the 2024 election, voters 50 years of age supported Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, but only by about five percentage points.

Voters 50 and older were also the majority of the electorate, though numbers may vary depending upon the source, AARP also noted. According to Pew Research, this age group accounted for 56% of the electorate.

President Donald Trump has vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare, but his critics have argued Trump's actions have put these programs in jeopardy amid staffing cuts and the consolidation of regional offices. Meanwhile, Trump critics have also balked at his spending and "one, big beautiful bill," arguing it could trigger massive cuts to Medicare if Congress does not act.

But, Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act did usher in a provision ensuring roughly 90% of Social Security beneficiaries will no longer pay federal income taxes on their benefits. Something SMFA would like to ensure happens for everyone on the program, according to details reviewed by Fox News Digital about the new initiative. The Republican spending package also included an additional $6,000 tax deduction for seniors, among its other provisions.