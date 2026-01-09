Republican senators hit border, touting tougher security and tax cuts, in 2026 kickoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aiming to not only hold but expand their 53-47 majority in November's midterm elections, top Senate Republicans are showcasing the plummeting rates of border crossings during a stop Friday at the nation's southern border with Mexico.

And the group, led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, is also highlighting how President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers are "putting more money in Americans' pockets."

The stop at the border, hosted by One Nation, a nonprofit outside group closely aligned with Thune, is seen as an unofficial kickoff by Senate Republicans ahead of the midterms to tout the sweeping "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act," Trump's signature domestic achievement last year that was passed nearly entirely along party lines in the GOP controlled Congress.

At the event at the border, which was a regular stop for Republicans amid the surge in border crossings during then-President Joe Biden's administration, the GOP senators are teaming up with members of the National Border Patrol Council. And they are highlighting how the passage of the domestic policy measure "secured transformational border security funding," according to One Nation.

But with Democrats enjoying decisive victories and overperformances in the 2025 elections and in a slew of special elections and other ballot box showdowns last year, which were fueled by their laser focus on affordability amid persistent inflation, the Republican senators are also using Friday's trip to spotlight the tax cut and energy policy provisions in the bill, which they rebranded as the "Working Families Tax Cuts."

"The Working Families Tax Cut will make buying groceries more affordable for working Americans this year," the Senate Republicans touted on social media on the eve of the border stop. "Every Democrat voted against it."

And they also highlighted that "Senate Republicans have worked closely with President Trump to lower energy prices and make life more affordable — and the results speak for themselves."

But Democrats see the cost of living as their winning issue heading into the midterms.

"If the Republican agenda actually made life more affordable for working Americans, then they wouldn’t be desperately flailing as families struggle to afford groceries, health care, and housing," Lauren French, communications director at Senate Majority PAC, the top Senate Democrat-aligned outside group, told Fox News Digital. "Instead of focusing on working people, Trump and Senate Republicans are focused on bringing chaos and instability into our communities."

Joining Thune, the longtime senator from South Dakota, at the border is Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, number two in Senate Republican leadership.

There are also Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who faces a bruising GOP primary showdown in March against challengers Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt; and Republican Sens. Jon Husted of Ohio and Ashley Moody of Florida, who were appointed last year and will face voters this November.

GOP Sens. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who are up for re-election this year, are also on the trip, as are former Rep. Mike Rogers and former Republican National Committee chair Mike Whatley, the GOP Senate candidates in battlegrounds Michigan and North Carolina who are backed by Thune and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

"We're seeing signs already that the economy is starting to tick up and is starting to take hold as the President's policies are getting in place," Whatley argued last month in a Fox News Digital interview. "We need to make sure that we have the trade policies, the tax policies, the regulatory policies from this administration that are going to help our small businesses, our manufacturers and our farmers across North Carolina."

But Democrats are energized as the midterm year begins, as they continue to keep their focus on the issue of affordability.

"Donald Trump has lost the economy, is losing his mind, and is going to lose the midterms," Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin claimed in a recent statement.