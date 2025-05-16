Expand / Collapse search
New Hur interview tapes detailing Mongolia trip shed light on Hur's 'sympathetic' characterization of Biden

New audio shows former president recalling detailed anecdotes despite special counsel's 'elderly man with poor memory' characterization

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Biden's Hur audio is worse than anyone could have imagined, former DHS official says Video

Biden's Hur audio is worse than anyone could have imagined, former DHS official says

Former DHS official Jonathan Fahey discusses the audio of former President Joe Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Though new audio recordings released by Axios paint a picture of an elderly man suffering memory loss, rare exchanges showed glimpses into former President Joe Biden's earlier days, and shed light on what could have led to Hur's "sympathetic" characterization and findings related to the investigation.

Biden reminisced during his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur about a 2011 visit to Mangolia where he claimed to have "embarrassed the hell out of the leader of Mongolia."

"I went to Mongolia and, and great pictures," Biden said. "They were showing — they were doing a what they would do at the time of the invasion of the Mongols into Europe in the 14 — in the 800s. And they — and then show what a normal day was, or how they, how they bivouac."

U.S. President Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden recalled his 2010s trip to Mongolia during the Hur interview. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

FORMER WHITE HOUSE SENIOR AIDE SAYS BIDEN BECAME LIKE 'A DIFFERENT PERSON' AS HE AGED IN OFFICE: REPORT

He described being "out in the middle of nowhere" and looking up on a hill, seeing a tiny line of a 20-mile horse race between kids under the age of 16 on bareback.

"And you know, there are sumo wrestlers doin' everything they do," Biden said lightheartedly.

He said the leaders walked over to a target with bales of hay a hundred yards away, where locals were practicing their aim.

BIDEN ADMIN OFFICIALS NOTICED STAMINA ISSUES IN PRESIDENT'S FIRST FEW MONTHS IN OFFICE: REPORT

"I think — I don't know if it was to embarrass me or to make a point, but I get handed the bow and arrow," Biden said. "I'm not a bad archer. But (indiscernible) where I can pull it back, so I — and pure luck, I hit the goddamn target."

The people in the interview room burst into laughter, to which Biden assured them, "No, I really did."

He went on to describe the scene — "20 bales of hay with a big target in the middle of the bale of hay."

Special Counsel Robert Hur testifies before Congress

Former special counsel Robert K. Hur testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. Hur investigated U.S. President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and published a final report with contentious conclusions about Biden’s memory. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

AS BIDEN DODGES PRESS ON BRAZIL TRIP, FRUSTRATED REPORTERS RESORT TO HOLDING UP SIGNS WITH QUESTIONS

"And so I didn't mean anything by it, I turned to the prime minister and handed it to him and the poor son-of-a-bitch couldn't pull it back," Biden said.

The room roared with laughter once again.

"I was like, ‘oh, God,’" Biden said through the cackling.

Hur ultimately decided the former president should not be charged criminally for having classified Obama-era documents after leaving office, describing him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

