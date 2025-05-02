How Canada’s new prime minister plans to take down America and impose the Great Reset

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney is not your average political leader. He didn’t rise through the ranks of parliament or build his political clout through years of constituency work. He is an unelected central banker turned international power broker with deep ties to the World Economic Forum, the Great Reset movement and the ESG (Environmental, social and governance) agenda.

Some might say that his lack of political experience is a problem for Carney, but I disagree. While many of his country’s leaders were playing politics, Carney was working to transform the world through influential organizations and financial institutions. He was one of the Great Reset’s masterminds, and now, he’s more powerful than ever.

Carney’s sudden political ascent in Canada has the potential to ripple far beyond his own borders. In fact, it may be a warning shot aimed directly at President Donald Trump and the rising populist movement in America.

CANADA ELECTIONS: PRIME MINISTER CARNEY'S LIBERAL PARTY TO LEAD FOURTH CONSECUTIVE GOVERNMENT

Before entering politics, Carney served as the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, making him the first person to ever head the central banks of two G7 nations. During his tenure at the Bank of England, Carney became a global cheerleader for climate finance, openly pushing for financial institutions to embrace ESG standards and integrate climate risk into their decision-making.

Carney was instrumental in founding the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a coalition of major banks, asset managers and insurers committed to aligning trillions of dollars with the United Nations’ climate targets.

GFANZ quickly became one of the most powerful vehicles for advancing the ESG agenda through private finance. Carney’s idea was the leverage the massive influence of global finance to destroy the fossil-fuel industry and impose ESG social credit scores throughout western economies, including the United States. In the process, Carney believed he could transform the world.

But Carney’s ambitions extend even further. He served on the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, the group behind the controversial Great Reset initiative, which proposes reimagining capitalism and reshaping global economies around equity, sustainability and stakeholder governance.

Carney has echoed these themes for years, calling for a shift away from shareholder capitalism and toward a new economic model in which governments and corporations work hand-in-glove to manage society and the economy — a modern kind of soft fascism.

Perhaps most disturbing of all for Americans, Carney has openly called for the replacement of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency. While serving as governor of the Bank of England, he proposed a new global digital currency — what he termed a "Synthetic Hegemonic Currency" — to reduce the dollar’s dominance.

If Carney’s vision for global finance were to become a reality, the U.S. economy could enter a massive recession. The dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency means the dollar is used globally for trade and finance. If the dollar were to lose that status, not only would faith in the U.S. economy collapse, much of the $2.25 trillion circulating overseas would likely flood back into America, causing another inflation crisis.

In today’s political climate, where China and other authoritarian regimes are increasingly working to undermine U.S. financial leadership, Carney’s proposal reads like a gift to America’s greatest adversaries. And now, as prime minister of one of our closest allies, a country that has an outsized influence in global economic policy, Carney is in a position to put his vision into action.

Carney has also voiced support for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), a form of government-controlled digital money that many fear could be used to track and control citizens’ financial behavior.

Imagine a future where your ability to purchase goods or services depends in part on your compliance with government-approved narratives, and in this disturbing future, the government would be able to know about and stop any economic transaction. That’s not a dystopian novel — it’s the long-term goal of many progressives calling for a Great Reset, and Carney is among the movement’s most influential champions.

Make no mistake: Carney might not have any power in America, but his rise to authority in that country matters. His victory in Canada should alarm every American who values liberty, sovereignty and economic freedom. If Carney has his way, Canada will serve as a prototype for the kind of top-down, centrally planned society that the World Economic Forum envisions for the entire Western world.

And with Donald Trump now serving his second non-consecutive term as president of the United States, it’s no coincidence that Carney has taken power in Canada. The globalist class is preparing for a renewed confrontation with the populist surge that threatens their influence.

Mark Carney isn’t just Canada’s new prime minister — he’s the Great Reset’s man in Ottawa, and he has his sights set on more than just the Canadian economy.