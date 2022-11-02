Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Nevada Senate race a dead heat: Las Vegas residents share whether they want Laxalt or Cortez Masto

Some Las Vegas residents say neither Nevada Senate candidate have earned their vote

Ethan Barton
By Ethan Barton , Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
Some in Las Vegas say they won't vote for either Nevada Senate candidate as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt face a virtual tie ahead of the midterm.

LAS VEGAS – Sin City resident shared whether they would vote for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto or her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, for Senate with some telling Fox News neither would get their support.

"I always go red because I believe less government, more private industry," Juan said.

But James said he liked Cortez Masto, a Democrat.

"She's doing some great things from what I've seen," James told Fox News. "She's gonna let the woman have her own choice on abortion."

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, right, are running in a dead heat in Nevada.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, right, are running in a dead heat in Nevada. (Associated Press)

Recent polls have shown Cortez Masto and Laxalt in a dead heat. Fox News' latest Power Rankings put the race at a tie.

Some Las Vegas residents told Fox News they didn't like either candidate.

Juan, a Las Vegas voters, said he'll vote for Laxalt since Republicans tend to favor smaller government.

Juan, a Las Vegas voters, said he'll vote for Laxalt since Republicans tend to favor smaller government. (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News)

There's been so many false promises," Shasta said. "There's nothing happening in Nevada that's benefiting the community or us as Nevadans."

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.

Ethan Barton is a producer/reporter for Digital Originals. You can reach him at ethan.barton@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @ethanrbarton.

