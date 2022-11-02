Nevada Senate race a dead heat: Las Vegas residents share whether they want Laxalt or Cortez Masto

Sin City resident shared whether they would vote for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto or her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, for Senate with some telling Fox News neither would get their support.

"I always go red because I believe less government, more private industry," Juan said.

But James said he liked Cortez Masto, a Democrat.

"She's doing some great things from what I've seen," James told Fox News. "She's gonna let the woman have her own choice on abortion."

Recent polls have shown Cortez Masto and Laxalt in a dead heat. Fox News' latest Power Rankings put the race at a tie.

Some Las Vegas residents told Fox News they didn't like either candidate.

There's been so many false promises," Shasta said. "There's nothing happening in Nevada that's benefiting the community or us as Nevadans."

To hear Las Vegas residents' full reactions, click here.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.