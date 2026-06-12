Cornyn predicts Trump midterm 'disaster,' then 'the most miserable two years of his life'

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Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas predicted "disaster" in the upcoming midterms and thinks that President Donald Trump will then face "the most miserable two years of his life" during the final stretch of his White House tenure," the New York Times reported.

Cornyn lost the Texas Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff to President Donald Trump-endorsed Lone Star State Attorney General Ken Paxton last month.

The contest was not even close — Paxton shellacked the long-serving incumbent senator in the race. Cornyn has served in the Senate since late 2002.

MAGA TRIUMPH: TRUMP ALLY KEN PAXTON DEFEATS JOHN CORNYN IN BITTER TEXAS GOP PRIMARY WAR

Trump backed Paxton a week before the May 26 contest, as early voting was already underway.

"I had really thought that we’d gone on so long with no endorsement that he was just going to stay out of it," Cornyn said, according to the Times. "But he couldn’t resist."

"If he would do that to me, he would do that to anybody," Cornyn said, according to the outlet. "There’s never going to be good enough for him, other than 100 percent, you know, slavish adherence to whatever he wants. But obviously that’s not what the senator’s role is supposed to be, especially in terms of checks and balances."

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In a May 27 Truth Social post, Trump said Cornyn "will remain my friend for a long time to come, as we both watch Ken become a fantastic, common sense Senator, one who is respected by all."

"If that’s the way friends treat you, you wonder about his enemies," Cornyn said, according to the Times.

KEN PAXTON DIDN'T NEED TRUMP'S ENDORSEMENT TO BEAT CORNYN, TEXAS VOTERS SAY

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"It’s going to make things harder, certainly more expensive in Texas, and make it harder around the country," Cornyn said, predicting the president will eventually regret his actions, according to the Times. "I don’t say that with any sort of desire for vengeance; I just think that’s the way it’s going to be. He’s going to have the most miserable two years of his life in the last two years of his term, I think, because I think November is going to be a disaster."