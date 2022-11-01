'Disaster': Democrats call in Biden to campaign for struggling candidates

President Joe Biden is heading to red-state Florida on Tuesday to campaign for struggling Democratic candidates, the same day former President Barack Obama will pay a visit to one of the top battleground states of the 2022 midterm elections, Nevada.

Biden's decision to campaign in Florida comes after Democratic candidates competing to oust Republican leadership on the Senate and gubernatorial levels were found trailing by double digits in a recent political poll.

Biden will first speak in Hallandale Beach, Florida, to deliver remarks on health care and reportedly focus on Republicans’ "very different vision" for America.

He will then head to Golden Beach, Florida, to fundraise for former Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate challenging rising Republican star. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Later on Tuesday, Biden will speak at a rally in Miami Gardens for Crist and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who is taking on Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

While Biden visits the Sunshine State, former President Barack Obama will be campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada, with two vulnerable Democrats, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak. Biden has not yet made an appearance in Nevada, despite it being one of the best pickup opportunities for Republicans this fall.

A recent poll from the University of North Florida found that both DeSantis and Rubio have secured strong leads in their re-election races. The survey found that 55% of registered voters in Florida support DeSantis, with only 41% saying they would vote for Crist.

More than half of likely voters, 54%, said they would vote for Rubio over Demings, who received 43% support. The poll was conducted from Oct. 17-22 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Fox News' Power Rankings also predict Florida voters will favor Republicans on Nov. 8., forecasting the governor's race as "likely Republican" and the state's Senate race as "lean Republican."

Biden's trip to Florida, just seven days from Election Day, comes after he spent the weekend at home in Delaware while Obama, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made public campaign appearances in key midterm states, elevating rumors that Democratic candidates do not want Biden joining them on the campaign trail due to his low approval rating and fears that it could negatively affect their races.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that Biden's trip to Florida was a desperate attempt to win support in the final days of the campaign.

"Florida Democrats rubber-stamped Joe Biden and his disastrous agenda every step of the way, so there’s no better way for them to spend their final week than campaigning by his side," McDaniel said. "Everything Biden touches becomes a disaster, and Democrats’ midterm prospects are no different."

Following Biden's weekend at home, Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump, told Fox News Digital that "Biden is back in the basement" while the Democrats are struggling.

"Biden is back in the basement in Delaware while his Democratic Party struggles to retain control of the House and Senate," Conway said. "This is fitting, given that Biden’s disastrous policies and habit of ignoring the will of the people as expressed in polls has contributed to his own disapproval rating and the existential threat to a Democratic majority."

Biden's next stops on the campaign trail include visits to New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

