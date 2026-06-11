Top US ally's defense chief quits, warns military lacks resources for rising threats

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Britain's defense secretary resigned Thursday after accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government of failing to adequately fund the military despite rising threats from Russia and growing NATO demands, delivering a major political blow to the prime minister ahead of July's alliance summit.

In a sharply worded resignation letter, John Healey said the government had failed to commit the resources needed to execute Britain's long-term defense strategy, arguing the country's armed forces risk being left short of the money, personnel and industrial capacity needed to meet mounting security challenges.

"This new era for defence required further investment through the Defence Investment Plan," Healey wrote. "Since then, you have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats."

While European governments have pledged major increases in defense spending and warned that Russia poses a long-term threat to the alliance, many continue to struggle with the political and fiscal realities of rebuilding armed forces after decades of post-Cold War cuts. The debate has taken on added urgency as Trump pushes European nations to assume a greater share of responsibility for their own defense.

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Healey's departure appears to stem from a dispute over the pace and scale of future defense spending. In his letter, he argued that Britain should commit to spending 3% of gross domestic product on defense by 2030 and criticized a government funding plan that he said would reach only 2.68% by the end of the decade.

"The Government cannot warn about Russia, Iran and China, then produce a Defence Investment Plan that leaves the Armed Forces short of the money, people, stockpiles and industrial capacity needed to meet that threat," Retired British Army Major Andrew Fox, senior associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News Digital.

"For Keir Starmer, this is now a test of seriousness. A Defence Secretary resigning over national security tells our allies, our enemies and our own troops that Britain’s defence ambitions are not being properly funded."

Healey had been one of Starmer's most loyal cabinet allies, publicly defending the prime minister during recent internal Labour Party unrest.

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The resignation intensifies pressure on Starmer, who already is battling questions about his political future after a series of electoral setbacks and growing unrest within his own Labour Party.

The dispute arrives at a pivotal moment for NATO. Alliance leaders recently agreed to significantly increase defense spending targets amid continued concerns about Russia's military ambitions and growing pressure from President Donald Trump for European allies to assume a greater share of the burden for their own defense.

Healey himself had been telling Parliament that Starmer was determined to publish the Defence Investment Plan before the upcoming NATO summit July 7. Healey learned the final details of the spending settlement only days before his Monday resignation, according to the Guardian.

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In recent weeks, Europe's flagship Future Combat Air System sixth-generation fighter project collapsed after years of disputes between France and Germany, raising fresh doubts about the continent's ability to execute major defense initiatives despite repeated pledges to strengthen its military posture.

Robert Jenrick, now one of Reform UK's most prominent figures, praised Healey and directly blamed Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

"Good on Healey. Shame on them. Reeves and Starmer should go too."

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Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey likewise argued the resignation demonstrated the need for the government to devote greater resources to national defense, saying Labour must "get serious about funding our armed forces properly."

Britain remains one of NATO's most important military powers, but there is growing debate about whether its armed forces are large enough and adequately funded to sustain the leadership role successive governments have promised.

Britain's own parliamentary defense committee recently warned that while the UK remains a leading European military power, its ability to maintain that position is under pressure.