Netanyahu's meeting at White House up in the air as Biden recovers from COVID: report

President Biden may not meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday as planned, according to a report.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X that Netanyahu's team is no longer expecting to meet with Biden Tuesday. An Israeli official told Ravid that Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington, D.C., this week, is still "waiting for an answer" from the White House.

The development comes days after Biden announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, the president is still isolated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, though he is said to be recovering.

In a letter released on Monday, Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, wrote that the president "completed his tenth dose of PAXLOVID this morning."

"His symptoms have almost resolved completely," the doctor wrote. "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air [sic]. His lungs remain clear."

"The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties," O'Connor added.

The meeting change also comes a day after Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. He immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, with many other prominent Democrats joining him.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," Biden wrote in a public letter. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Before departing Israel for D.C., Netanyahu told reporters that his country would stand by the U.S. "regardless [of] who the American people choose as their next president."

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday. He is also expected to meet with Harris.

Fox News Digital reached out to Netanyahu's office and the White House for additional information.

Netanyahu also requested a meeting with former President Trump this week, according to Politico.

It is unclear if Trump agreed to the meeting.

