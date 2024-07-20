WATCH: Thousands descend on Michigan town for first Trump rally since failed assassination attempt

Thousands of people lined the streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Saturday to show support for former President Trump at his first rally since a would-be assassin tried, but failed, to take his life last week.

"Fight, fight, fight!" some in the swing-state crowd began to chant as Fox News Digital asked if there was any sense of nervousness after what happened at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old gunman killed one rallygoer, critically wounded two others and shot Trump in the ear.

"West Michigan is fired up, and they are ready for a change in Washington," Michael Markey, the Republican candidate for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, told Fox as he greeted rallygoers waiting in the growing line to enter Van Andel Arena.

"Just one week ago, West Michigan stood in prayer for President Trump, the victims of the attack in Pennsylvania and our nation. Today, we are enthusiastically standing in line to see President Trump and show him we are are ready to fight, fight, fight," Markey said.

Some rallygoers told reporters they spent the night outside the arena, while others said they showed up nearly 12 hours early to get a spot in line.

It's unclear how many thousands of people will file into the arena, which can hold up to 12,000, but the rally is Trump's first joint campaign appearance alongside his vice presidential running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, which is expected to add more excitement.

The rally is being held as the Secret Service continues to face questions about the assassination attempt and how the shooter was able to climb on top of a building unhindered with a direct line of sight to Trump as he spoke.

The agency reportedly requested additional support from local law enforcement to beef up security at the event in Grand Rapids.

Trump and Vance officially accepted their party's nominations for president and vice president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee earlier this week.

Saturday's rally is expected to kick off at 5 p.m. ET.