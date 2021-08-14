NBC scrubs Jimmy Fallon's Cuomo fawning amid governor's sexual harassment scandal

NBC has removed a video from its website showing Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon praising New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The video, an interview between Fallon and Cuomo, took place last May and was no longer available on NBC’s website as of Friday, Just The News reported .

"Sorry, video is no longer available," a message on the website reads.

In the interview, which took place during a time when Cuomo was being widely praised by the media for his handling of the coronavirus, Fallon gushed over the governor and discussed how some Americans wish they could date him.

"You are well liked among the ladies," Fallon told Cuomo. "People knowing that you're single and they think you're good looking—some people are calling themselves Cuomosexuals. They are obsessed with you. They want to date you. They want to marry you."

NBC Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Since the interview aired, Cuomo has found himself involved in scandals related to an order he issued mandating nursing homes admit coronavirus infected patients and alleged sexual harassment.

The latter scandal, highlighted by a recently released 165-page report from the state’s attorney general accusing him of sexual misconduct, resulted in his resignation from office that will take effect on August 24.

"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you," Cuomo said at the time of his resignation. "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do."