New York Assembly suspends impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo

New York state’s assembly speaker announced Friday that impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been suspended.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, released a statement explaining that the governor’s recent resignation has triggered the move to suspend the impeachment proceedings against him.

"There are two reasons for the decision, "First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office. The governor's resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair Lavine - with the assistance of counsel - of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office."

Cuomo resigned earlier this week amid multiple scandals including allegations that he sexually harassed several women. When he stepped down, he said he will leave office in 14 days.