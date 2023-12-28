Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MTG to introduce bill targeting 'swatters' as Rick Scott becomes latest target

Greene says she and her family were 'swatted' twice this week

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Brandon Williams: No doubt 'swatting' call was an intimidation tactic Video

Rep. Brandon Williams: No doubt 'swatting' call was an intimidation tactic

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., describes being the target of a 'swatting' call on Christmas Day on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is pledging to fight for harsher penalties for people who falsely call emergency services to someone’s home or another specific location, a prank known as "swatting." 

Greene, who has been a victim of the move multiple times herself, announced on X that a relative of hers had been swatted on Wednesday night.

"The dangerous swatting harassment continues, as tonight, one of my family members was swatted at their house," she wrote.

"I will be introducing legislation to make it much easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecutors to prosecute these criminals."

FBI INVESTIGATING RECORD NUMBER OF SWATTING INCIDENTS AGAINST JEWISH INSTITUTIONS; APPEAR TO BE COORDINATED

MTG, Rick Scott

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed to introduce a bill cracking down on "swatting" just as Sen. Rick Scott became the latest Republican targeted. (Getty Images)

Hours later, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced Thursday morning that his home had been swatted. Scott said he and his wife were not home at the time. 

"Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards ‘swatted’ my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family," Scott wrote on X.

'GRAND THEFT AUTO 5' ACTOR VICTIM OF PRANK CALL DURING LIVESTREAM: ‘NOW THESE A--HOLES HAVE SWATTED MY HOUSE’

It’s the latest in a recent spate of incidents targeting Republican politicians.

Both Greene and Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., said they were swatted on Christmas Day.

Rep. Brandon Williams

Rep. Brandon Williams said he was swatted on Christmas Day this year. (Getty Images)

"Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!" Williams wrote.

Greene wrote on the platform, "I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here."

HOUSE LEAVES FOR THE YEAR WITH CRITICAL BATTLES STILL ON HORIZON

"My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!" she added.

Scott’s office declined to comment on Greene’s legislative proposal. Fox News Digital also reached out to Williams’ office about Greene’s plan to introduce a bill to crack down on swatting. 

Medford Police car

Swatting refers to the act of calling emergency services under false pretenses with the goal of an armed response to a specific location. (Medford Police)

NEW POLL REVEALS AMERICA'S LEAST FAVORITE LEADER IN CONGRESS WITH SHOCKING SINGLE-DIGIT APPROVAL

Swatting, which is illegal, is used to target specific individuals or locations. A caller reports a false incident, such as a home killing or bomb threat, to emergency dispatchers with the goal of getting armed officers on high alert to respond.

It’s also a practice that’s grown more frequent as information such as people’s private home addresses becomes easier to obtain on social media.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics