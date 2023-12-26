Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Ohio Republican lawmaker latest victim of ‘swatting’ incident

The latest instance came after two Republican lawmakers, Rep. Brandon Wiliams of New York and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, were the targets of swatting calls on Christmas Day

Published
AI component of ‘swatting’ incidents is 'frightening': 30-year cop Video

AI component of ‘swatting’ incidents is 'frightening': 30-year cop

As more swatting incidents are reported, two former law enforcement officers warn about artificial intelligence's negative impact on combatting false threats.

A Republican lawmaker in Ohio became the latest victim of a "swatting incident" on Tuesday. 

State Representative Kevin D. Miller wrote on X that numerous sheriff’s deputies responded to his residence around 3 p.m. on a false report of a shooting. 

"This ‘swatting incident’ put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources," Miller said. "Special thanks to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and his team for their expeditious and professional response."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Licking County Sheriff’s Department for more information. 

Kevin Miller standing near a forest

Ohio State Representative Kevin Miller said he was the victim of a "swatting" incident. He said someone falesy reporter a shooting at his home. (kevinmillerforohio.com)

"Swatting" involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, typically a SWAT team. 

‘SWATTING’ GETS A TERRIFYING NEW UPDATE AS CRIMINALS NOW WREAKING ‘EMOTIONAL HAVOC’ AS A PAID SERVICE

Earlier this month, the nonprofit group Secure Community Network (SCN) documented nearly 200 swatting incidents over 24 hours targeting Jewish facilities across dozens of states. 

licking county sheriff's deputies

Licking County Sheriff's Deputies respond to a false report of a shooting.  (Randy Thorp)

And on Christmas day, two Republican lawmakers – Rep. Brandon Wiliams of New York and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia – were the targets of "swatting" calls. 

Greene signaled it was the eighth time she’d been the victim of a swatting incident. 

Both incidents are under investigation. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

