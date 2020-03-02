Klobuchar rally cancelled as protesters take over stage protesting a murder prosecution

Protesters hijacked an Amy Klobuchar campaign rally in St. Louis Park, Minn., Sunday night to protest the candidate’s 2002 prosecution of a man in the murder of a child, a local television station reported.



The campaign rally, held at St. Louis Park High School, was interrupted prior to the start of the event as supporters watched the protesters move to the front of the stage, FOX 9 reported.

The rally was eventually cancelled by the Klobuchar campaign after both sides failed to reach an agreement, the report said.



Prior to the rally’s start, protesters chanted “Free Myon,” while “Black Lives Matter” chants also filled the room.



Activists have called on Klobuchar to quit the presidential campaign over the past few weeks, FOX 9 reported.



Klobuchar has used the case during the 2020 Democratic primary as evidence she sought justice on behalf of families in the black community. But an Associated Press investigation raised issues with the handling of the case.



The Hennepin County Attorney released a statement calling the case "politicized."

An Associated Press investigation into the 17-year-old case uncovered new evidence and myriad inconsistencies, raising questions about whether Myon Burrell was railroaded by police.

Asked for comment on the case, a Klobuchar campaign spokesperson told the AP at the time that Burrell was tried and convicted of Tyesha’s murder twice, and the second trial occurred when Klobuchar was no longer the Hennepin County Attorney.

If there was new evidence, she said, it should be immediately reviewed by the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report