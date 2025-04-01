Melania Trump to focus on love as a 'universal language' at International Women of Courage Awards

EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump will recognize courageous women from all corners of the world at the State Department Tuesday and is expected to celebrate "the extraordinary strength of women who embody love in action around the globe."

The first lady is returning to the State Department for her fifth year participating in the Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Awards.

The event will recognize women from around the globe who have "bravely stood up for many of the values we cherish here in the United States."

The first lady is expected to focus on "love as a source of strength" during her remarks Tuesday and is expected to call love a "universal language."

The first lady is also expected to honor the courageous and "extraordinary" women who will receive the annual awards.

"Mrs. Trump will highlight the profound connection between the love and courage shown by this year’s honorees," first lady spokesman Nick Clemens told Fox News Digital. "She looks forward to celebrating the extraordinary strength of women who embody love in action around the globe."

Recipients include women from Burkina Faso in West Africa, Israel, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, South Sudan, Sri Lanka and Yemen.

One of the recipients, Amit Soussana, was taken hostage by Hamas in Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. Soussana is an advocate for the hostages that remain under Hamas control.

The IWOC Award is in its 19th year and recognizes women from around the world who have demonstrated "exceptional courage, strength, and leadership — often at great personal risk and sacrifice."

The State Department said that since 2007, it has recognized more than 200 women from more than 90 countries with the IWOC Award.

U.S. diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries, and finalists are selected and approved by senior Department officials.