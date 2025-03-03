Melania Trump speaks on Capitol Hill for first time in roundtable focused on punishing revenge porn

First lady Melania Trump spoke on Capitol Hill Monday for the first time since returning to the White House, participating in a roundtable with lawmakers from both chambers of Congress focused on punishing online abuse and revenge pornography.

"I am here with you today with a common goal — to protect our youth from online harm," Melania Trump said Monday. "The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families and communities."

"Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people," she said. "I hope today’s roundtable builds awareness of the harm caused by nonconsensual intimate imagery and eventually the approval of the Take it Down Act in Congress."

The Take it Down Act is a bill introduced in the Senate by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., that would make it a federal crime to publish, or threaten to publish, nonconsensual intimate imagery, including "digital forgeries" crafted by artificial intelligence. The bill unanimously passed the Senate earlier in 2025, with Cruz saying Monday he believes it will be passed by the House before becoming law.

The law would require penalties of up to three years in prison for sharing nonconsensual intimate images — authentic or AI-generated — involving minors and two years in prison for those images involving adults. It also would require penalties of up to two and a half years in prison for threat offenses involving minors, and one and a half years in prison for threats involving adults.

Trump was joined by California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, alongside Republicans such as Cruz, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, Reps. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

The bill would require social media companies, like Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and similar platforms, to put procedures in place to remove such content within 48 hours of notice from the victim.

Salazar and Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., introduced the legislation in the House in January. That measure is under consideration in the House Energy and Commerce Committees before consideration on the House floor.

Salazar also spoke during the roundtable, celebrating that the bill would force Big Tech to take down the images within 48 hours with "no more excuses."

"The Take It Down act, finally is sending a very big message to Big Tech that they have to bring down this images, fake images within 48 hours. No more time than that. No more excuses. If not, Big Tech, then we'll be just as guilty as the aggressors."

AI-generated images known as "deepfakes" often involve editing videos or photos of people to make them look like someone else by using artifical intelligence. Deepfakes hit the public’s radar in 2017 after a Reddit user posted realistic-looking pornography of celebrities to the platform, opening the floodgates to users employing AI to make images look more convincing and widely shared in the following years.

"In today's AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarmingly high," Melania Trump explained. "As organizations harness the power of our data, the risk of unauthorized access and misuses of personal information escalates. We must prioritize robust security measures and uphold strict ethical standards to protect individual privacy."

Nearly every U.S. state has a law protecting people from nonconsensual intimate image violations, but the laws vary in classification of crime and penalty.

Cruz championed the bill in his remarks, while lamenting how revenge porn and AI-generated explicit images have often victimized young girls.

"If you're a victim of revenge porn or AI-generated explicit imagery, your life changes forever," Cruz said during the roundtable. "Most likely you've been targeted by someone you know, and you're likely struggling to have that material removed from the internet. Disturbingly, many of these victims are teenagers at American high schools who are facing a surge in AI-generated sexual images hundreds of teens, often targeted by their own classmates, are enduring senseless psychological harm."

"The Take It Down Act empowers victims across the entire United States," he continued. "It makes it a felony for these deviants to publish any nonconsensual intimate images, including fake, lifelike pornographic images of real people."

The event Monday is the first where the first lady delivered public remarks since President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Melania Trump was joined on Monday by a 15-year-old girl, Elliston Berry, whose high school peers used AI to create nonconsensual imagery of the young girl and spread them across social media, the first lady explained.

"It’s heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content, like deepfakes," Trump said. "This toxic environment can be severely damaging. We must prioritize their well-being by equipping them with the support and tools necessary to navigate this hostile digital landscape. Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themselves freely, without the looming threat of exploitation or harm."

Berry, a Texas native, told the roundtable she was just 14 years old when she realized in 2023 that "a past Instagram photo with a nude body and my face attached made from AI," was circulating on social media.

"Fear, shock and disgust were just some of the many emotions I felt," Berry said. "I felt responsible and began to blame myself and was ashamed to tell my parents. Despite doing nothing wrong. As I attended school, I was scared of the reactions of someone or someone could could recreate these photos."

"We need to hold big tech accountable to take action," the young woman continued. "I came here today to not only promote this bill, but to fight for the freedom of so many survivors, millions of people, male, female, teenage children, kids all are affected by the rise of this image based sexual abuse. This is unacceptable. The Take It Down act will give a voice to the victims and provide justice."

Another young girl, Francesca Mani of New Jersey, recounted that she also was 14 when she and other peers found deepfake images on themselves online.

"Teenagers might not know all the laws, but they do know when something is wrong," Mani said. "Schools need to take immediate, serious action to ensure that AI exploitation, harassment and deepfake abuse are met with real consequences."

Sharing nonconsensual and AI-generated explicit images on social media and the internet has not just affected young girls, with young boys and adults also facing similar crimes. A woman named Breeze Liu told the roundtable that she worked tirelessly to remove AI-generated images of herself that landed on a pornography site in 2020 when she was 24 years old.

"A friend called to tell me that a video of me was circulating on Pornhub," she said Monday. "At first I thought it was a mistake. I have never even visited Pornhub, but when I clicked the link, I saw my face on a pornographic video. The devastation I felt is indescribable. I was humiliated."

Republican South Carolina state Rep. Brandon Guffey also joined the group of lawmakers and the first lady, recounting how his 17-year-old son committed suicide in 2022 after he was caught up in a sextorition scam.

"I lost my oldest son, Gavin Guffey, to suicide," he shared. "We quickly found out that he was being extorted online. That someone pretending to be a young female at another college requested images to be shared back and forth. And as soon as he shared those images, he took his life. It was an hour and 40 minutes from the time that he was contacted until the time that he took his life."

Johnson thanked "the extraordinary witnesses" on Monday, noting the young women were extremely articulate.

"As the dark side of tech advances, these unspeakable evils become part of the culture, and the laws have to keep up," Johnson said. "We are anxious to put it on the floor in the House and get it to President Trump’s desk for signature."

During the first Trump administration, Melania Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care as part of her "Be Best" initiative and focused on strengthening the child welfare system. The "Be Best" initiative also focused on online safety.

"As first lady, my commitment to the ‘Be Best’ initiative underscores the importance of online safety," she said. "In an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life, it is imperative that we safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior."

During her husband's first term as president, she also worked with members of Congress on legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by the president in December 2020.

Trump gave a nod to Democratic Sen. Klobuchar and Republican Sen. Cruz for their bipartisan support of the bill, while remarking she was let down by the lack of additional support from Democrats.

"I must admit, however, I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue," she said. "Surely as adults, we can prioritize America’s children ahead of partisan politics. I urge Congress to prioritize the passage of the Take It Down Act. This legislation is essential for addressing the growing concerns related to online safety, protecting individual rights, and promoting a healthier digital environment."

Rep. Lisa McClain personally thanked her Democratic colleague, Rep. Ro Khanna, for attending the roundtable.

Melania Trump concluded her remarks by calling on Congress to pass the bill to mark a "powerful step toward justice, healing and unity."

"Congress can take an important step toward ensuring accountability and fostering responsible online behavior," she continued. "The Take It Down Act represents a powerful step toward justice, healing and unity."

