Trump’s claim he takes hydroxychloroquine prompts criticism from media, health experts

President Trump stoked a flurry of comments Monday after revealing to reporters that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, a controversial malaria drug, to stave off the novel coronavirus.

Trump said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half now."

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19, despite there being no consensus on its effectiveness or safety.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician.

"I started taking it, because I think it's good," Trump said. "I've heard a lot of good stories."

Former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen said there is “NO evidence for hydrochloroquine being effective in treatment of #covid19 or prophylaxis to prevent the disease.”

“This medication has serious side effects. I am very concerned about @realDonaldTrump continuing to model behavior that could harm many Americans.”

Dr. Rob Davidson, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, advised his followers to ignore the president.

“There is no evidence of benefit and there is evidence of harm,” Davidson tweeted. “Trump is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands. Let’s not add to that number.”

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted that repeated studies have shown hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work for COVID-19 patients.

Others cast doubt on whether Trump was telling the truth.

“If Trump has really been taking hydroxychloroquine for the past ‘week-and-a-half’ as he just blurted our at a press conference, do we really think he would have been able to keep his mouth shut about?” tweeted Glenn Kirschner, a legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC.

Daily Beast Reporter Sam Stein questioned if the White House is going to “provide proof that Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine or are we taking him at his word?”

Following the president’s comments, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto told his viewers, “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or in a worse-case scenario you are dealing with the virus and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress this enough. This will kill you.”

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE HAD NO BENEFITS FOR ‘SERIOUSLY ILL’ CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS, STUDY SAYS

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can cause heart rhythm problems and other side effects. The Food and Drug Administration has said hydroxychloroquine should only be used for coronavirus in formal studies.

Two large observational studies, each involving around 1,400 patients in New York, recently found no benefit from the drug. Two new studies published Thursday in the medical journal BMJ reached the same conclusion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.