Ted Lieu: Mueller hearing not a 'disaster,' established we have a 'felon' in the White House

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., pushed back Wednesday on other Democrats' lament that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony was a "disaster."

Lieu, a fierce opponent of the president, said peoples' minds should have been "blown" if they watched Mueller's appearance before the House Judiciary Committee. The hearing confirmed that President Trump obstructed justice, Lieu argued on MSNBC, adding, "we have a felon" sitting in the White House.

Mueller's report has been the subject of debate for months as Democrats speculated that Mueller only refrained from recommending prosecution because of a Justice Department rule against charging a sitting president.

Mueller faced a barrage of criticism Wednesday from House Republicans for his handling of the probe into any collusion between Russia and President Trump. He did not reach a conclusion in the report that Trump was guilty of anything but did not exonerate the president, either.

In a moment that initially appeared like it could keep Democrats digging, Mueller replied, "yes," when Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck asked if the president could be charged with a crime after he left office. Pressed if the president could be charged with obstruction after he left office, Mueller again replied: “Yes."

But he then began the afternoon hearing by saying he wanted to make a "correction" to his morning testimony.

"I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu, who said and I quote: 'you didn’t charge the President because of the OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) opinion.' " Mueller said. "That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report and as I said at the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the President committed a crime."

Lieu, for his part, has a history of making controversial statements about the president. Earlier in July, Lieu blasted Trump for his controversial tweet about progressive congresswomen.

"I'm not going back. America is our home. And I will still be in Congress after your racist a-- leaves," he tweeted at the president.

